The Land That Time Forgot . . . Just what might the end of the world look like?
ABANDONED PLANET . . . The Search Continues By Andre Govia New book by celebrated Urbex photographer Andre Govia is released in July 2021DARLINGTON, CO DURHAM, ENGLAND, June 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The search continues . . . Abandoned Planet II leads the reader even deeper into the sphere of a hidden world left in plain sight.
Join Andre and a collaborative band of intrepid urban explorers on a more expansive worldwide adventure to bring you new locations featuring the panoramic beauty of abandonment. With over 200 stunning new locations spanning overgrown industrial complexes, disused lunatic asylums, abandoned palaces, and forgotten monasteries.
Layers of history, multi-hued peeling paint, antique objects alongside the multitude of physical manifestations all document the haunting poetic history of lives left behind.
Join an epic adventure through the USA, France, Germany, the UK, Belgium, Italy, and Canada through the eyes of an intrepid group of urban explorers as they showcase the haunting poetry of these spaces.
Andre Govia has spent the past 30 years establishing himself as one of the most pioneering urban exploring photographers of his time. He has visited over 22 countries and 800 locations on a quest to document the Narnia of global urban decay left behind by the march of time.
Abandoned Planet . . . The Search Continues is a thought-provoking and haunting collection of images, which could be considered the definitive document of cinematic abandoned photography.
Beyond the clean lines of modern life, urban explorers hunt for the ever-growing dead spaces of the urban world; where the mountains of debris pile up behind our ‘progress’, bearing eerie testament to the inevitable triumph of decay. The angel of history looks back aghast at the accumulation of entropy and broken dreams, through the eye of Govia’s camera lens.
Having explored a myriad of individual locations, Andre and his intrepid explorers take us on a journey behind the facade of abandoned buildings to discover the hauntingly beautiful discoveries within. Nobody better captures the haunting poetry of these spaces, leading you on an emotional journey through a world most will never see. Abandoned Planet brings you an epic collection of his work, never before seen in print.
The pathos, the magic, the profound sadness of each image invites you to contemplate not only the eventual failure of all human endeavour but also the difficult to describe, indistinct yearning for a world less civilised, a nostalgia for wild spaces – for a lifeless time.
Let the bittersweet melancholy of Andre Govia’s majestic photography get under your skin.
Welcome to Never Never Land...
Abandoned Planet – The Search Continues
Andre Govia
256mm x 256mm
240 pages, Full Colour Hardback
ISBN 978-1-908211-81-1
£24.95 / $45.00
Published July 2021
by Carpet Bombing Culture
www.carpetbombingculture.com
https://carpetbombingculture.com/collections/featured/products/abandoned-planet-the-search-continues
