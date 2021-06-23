Girls’ getaway: Hit the road for relaxation and fun

Wisconsin has many destinations with perfect amenities for a “girls’ getaway” weekend—but only a few that truly offer the whole package.

These three communities have so much to offer when creating the perfect itinerary for you and your friends:

Sturgeon Bay

Sturgeon Bay is the city that lives on, and for, the water. This Door County hub, with its historic charm and maritime flavor, makes for a fun and enjoyable getaway.

Friday:

When you arrive Friday night, check into your accommodations. There are so many places you and your girls can stay while visiting Sturgeon Bay.

If you if you want to be up close and comfortable to the downtown, check out Overlooking Third Avenue, a cute little Airbnb that can sleep up to 10 people, or the Inn at Cedar Crossing. If you and your friends are looking for something more unique, the Holiday Music Hotel is for you. And if more of a resort feel is what you’re after, check out Bay Shore Inn, located down the road from the downtown, or Stone Harbor, located close to the downtown right on the water.

After you check in, head to Stone Harbor Bar & Restaurant for some great food, drinks and live music.

If bar hopping after dinner is on your agenda, you have choices. Head down to Third Street and check out Butch’s Bar, a little hole-in-the-wall place, Door County Fire Company, a former fire station and Cherry Lane Arcade Bar.

Saturday:

When you and your friends wake up, 5&J Coffee House should be your first stop. In addition to coffee, it has a great selection of breakfast offerings including some gluten-free options. If you are looking for something a little lighter, Kick Coffee has some delicious breakfast sandwiches and, of course, coffee.

After you’re fueled up, your options for the day are nearly endless.

If you want to explore all of what Sturgeon Bay has to offer, check out the Sturgeon Bay Canal City Segway Tour where you will pass over the historic Michigan Street Bridge, also known as the Steel Bridge, see the Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding shipyard, and visit Big Hill and the Louisiana Street Historic District.

If you prefer to relax and rejuvenate, there are plenty of beaches you can visit or drive over to the Saguaro Day Spa and Wellness Center of Door County.

And if you seek to sample the best local beverage options, check out the two breweries, Starboard Brewing Company and Bridge Up Brewing, or take a drive and experience many of the wineries the county offers, including Red Oak Winery, Door 44 Winery, Door Peninsula Winery and Simon Creek Winery.

Once you’ve finished the day’s activities, grab a fancy dinner at Crate Restaurant in downtown featuring sushi, seafood and steak. After all, nothing says classy like a fancy dinner with your favorite girls.

Sunday:

After you check out, stop into Kimz Gallery Café for a nice breakfast and don’t forget to stop into some of the cute downtown shops downtown before heading out. Shops that are open on Sunday include Bliss, a home goods shop), the Wilkins and Olander clothing store, the Cornucopia Kitchen gift store, Lola May’s boutique and Door County Candy.

Ripon

Ripon has everything you and your girls are looking for on your getaway weekend. Not only will you enjoy some of the best shopping while you are in Ripon, but you will also be able to savor all delicious and unique food and drink options.

Friday:

Check in to the Mapes Hotel in downtown Ripon when you roll in. The Mapes Hotel is the perfect boutique hotel to accommodate your girls’ weekend.

Once you check in, drop your bags and walk down to Knuth’s Brewery Company, a minute-long walk, for a refreshing pre-dinner brew. If you are a craft beer lover, make sure to get a flight and try all the signature beers. All of Knuth’s beers are brewed by hand in extremely small batches to ensure freshness, quality and flavor. Feel free to grab a wood-fired pizza as an appetizer while you’re there, but don’t forget to leave room for dinner.

Next, walk down to J’s BBQ for some delicious house-smoked meats, rubbed and smoked daily. Arrive on the earlier side, because all menu selections are available until they sell out for the night.

After dinner, head back to the hotel and call it a night so you are refreshed for your busy Saturday.

Saturday:

Start your morning right with a fresh cup of coffee from Mugs Coffeehouse & Roastery, just down the road from your hotel. This cute coffeehouse is perfect for you and your friends to sit and chat about your plans for the day.

Since you’re in the heart of downtown Ripon, you should spend the next couple of hours shopping on Watson Street, which has something for everyone.

Stop in Patina Vie for the most charming home finds, from distinctive wine glasses to awesome new bedding. If you’re looking for some trendy clothing, then American Alchemy is the place for you. Hart Mercantile, a gift store, and Back Porch Gatherings, a vintage shop, have everything you need to decorate your home or grab a gift for a loved one. And if you’re all about the impulse buys, then stop into Adorn for some awesome grabs.

After you’ve had your fill of shopping, jump in your car and head to Vines & Rushes Winery. Vines & Rushes is a farm winery focused on crafting delicious, drinkable wines from cold hardy grape varieties that can withstand Wisconsin’s bitterly cold winter conditions. Your group can taste all of the wines as part of the complimentary wine tasting and grab some cheese and crackers for a DIY charcuterie board or a delicious wood-fired pizza in a variety of combinations. Afterward, grab a glass of your favorite wine and head to the expansive patio to take in the fantastic views.

Afterward, head back to the downtown for a festive Mexican dinner at Aromas Bar & Grill. End the last night of your getaway with a little fiesta and some margaritas.

Sunday:

What better way to end your weekend than with a nice brunch? The Public House, just down the block, serves breakfast from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays and has a great selection of brunch food. Finally, grab a Bloody Mary or a mimosa to toast a great weekend.

Eagle River

If you and your friends are looking to travel up north for a fun weekend, Eagle River has it all. From retail therapy to a spa day to having fun outdoors, Eagle River is the perfect setting. If you really want to have some fun, head up for winter activities.

Friday:

Once you check into your hotel, head to the downtown and get some dinner at the Craftsman American Tavern. Sample some signature cocktails such as the “Love, Stella,” made with local ingredients of Prairie Organic Vodka, Yahara Bay Lavender Liqueur, fresh lemon and sparkling water, and dinner treats such as the Cajun buffalo bleu tots, the Caprese burger and the bacon and shrimp flatbread.

If you want to continue the fun after dinner, check out Buckshots downtown for a few more drinks. Then head back to your hotel so you can get up early for your busy Saturday in Eagle River.

Saturday:

Get up early and head to Eagle River Baking Company for some coffee and a pastry, then get ready for some outdoor action.

During the winter and snowy weather, Eagle River has many options for some outdoor adventures.

You and your friends can choose to suit up, rent some cross country skis and explore all of Eagle River’s natural beauty, or you might decide to rent a couple of snowmobiles and put a little pedal to the metal. The Northwoods of Wisconsin offers more than 500 miles of well-groomed and well-marked snowmobile trails making Eagle River the snowmobile capital of the world.

Once you finish with winter sports, check out the Eagle River Ice Castle, which is built every winter and typically stands until mid-February.

After your outdoor fun and before retail therapy, grab some lunch at J.J.’s House of Dogs—the perfect place for a quick bite before you send some time shopping downtown.

Stop at Cotton + Birch Collective for a cute new look and Arrow Gift Shop for some souvenirs. If you have a sweet tooth, Tremblay’s Sweet Shop Candy is for you; if you want to bring your kids home a gift, don’t forget to stop at Grandma’s Toy Box.

After a long and active day, it is time for some dinner and drinks. Eddie B’s White Spruce Inn is the place to unwind with a lovely view, great eats and cocktails. Plus, Saturday night is prime rib night at Eddie B’s.

Once you are done unwinding for the night, head back to the hotel for a good night’s sleep.

Sunday:

Wake up and check out of your hotel. Before you get on the road, head over to Friendship House Family Restaurant for a hearty breakfast. Enjoy diner fare while you reminisce about the memories you made in Eagle River and then say goodbye to your besties and start the trip home.