Youth Fishing Tournament Results Announced

Young anglers statewide submitted their biggest catches for the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s 35th annual Youth Fishing Tournament, held June 5 at more than 30 public freshwater fishing ponds as a fish-on-your-own, semi-virtual event for children ages four through 15.

Tournament participants measured and submitted the length of their catches through the Fishing Chaos app to compete for the title of overall state winner with the biggest fish. The title went to Kane Messina of Millsboro, who caught a bass measuring 21 inches long. Big fish results also included:

Largest largemouth bass: First place: 21 inches long, Kane Messina, Millsboro Second place: 16.5 inches long, Evie Whaley, Bridgeville Third place: 16.25 inches long, Cohen Betts, Milton

Largest chain pickerel: first place, 17.5 inches long, Wesley Whitt, Seaford

Largest yellow perch: First place: 11 inches long, John Timmons, Georgetown Second place: 7 inches long, Michael Hopkins, New Castle Third place: 5.75 inches long, Austin Alderman, Middletown

Largest sunfish: First place: 9.25 inches long, Brinley Douglas, Middletown Second place: 9 inches, Brielle Douglas, Middletown Third place, tie: 8 inches long, Cole Smith, Magnolia; John Timmons, Georgetown; and Colton Wegner, Cave Creek, Ariz.

Largest catfish: first place, 8 inches long, Michael Hopkins, New Castle

Winners will each receive a trophy in the near future.

The tournament was established by the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife and is sponsored by the Delaware Natural Resources Police to introduce youth to the sport of fishing and to teach the catch-and-release approach to conservation, which is encouraged for all participants.

