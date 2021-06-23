Iowa’s Scholastic Clay Target Program hosts largest youth trap shooting championship in Iowa

Athletes from 113 teams across Iowa converged on the Iowa State Trapshooting Home Grounds north of Cedar Falls for the 2021 Scholastic Clay Target Program State Trap Shooting Championship held June 8-13. More than 2,600 athletes from 4th grade through high school competed in three different competitions; singles trap, doubles trap, and handicap trap.

The Ankeny Centennial Jaguars were the top varsity squad in all three disciplines. Individual honors are also awarded by age group for each discipline. A complete list of the results can be found online at https://app.sssfonline.com/ nationals/2942.

The All-State team for singles trap is determined by the combination of the athlete’s league score and the championship event score.

Ladies Singles Trap - All State Team

Raylee Bishop, Des Moines Clay Crushers, Captain Allison Jenson, Indianola Youth Trap Team Erin Neppl, Ankeny Centennial Jaguars Trap Team Kayla Holschlag, New Hampton High School Trap Team Jenna Smith, Mt. Pleasant Trap Team Ava Ciavarelli, Mohawk Trap Team

Men’s Singles Trap- All State Team

Carter Helkenn, North Scott Trap Team, Captain Caden Hill, Underwood Youth Trap Team Carson Finney, Ankeny Centennial Jaguars Trap Team Cole Henning, Wilton Trap Team Michael Lemburg, Pleasant Valley Trap Team Edwards Schroeder, Ft. Madison Clay Crushers

The Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) is the largest, fastest growing, and most exciting youth clay target program in the US. Student athletes from elementary through high school and college have the opportunity to compete in sports such as trap, skeet, and sporting clays, as well as Olympic disciplines like bunker trap and international skeet.

The SCTP is a youth development program, first and foremost and we do this through the shooting sports and competitive shooting. The SCTP’s mission is to help kids reach their highest potential in becoming the best athletes and young adults they can be.

For more information on the Scholastic Clay Target Program in Iowa, contact Chris Van Gorp, DNR Shooting Sports Coordinator at 515-313-8048 or chris.vangorp@dnr.iowa.gov.