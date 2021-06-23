Medical Loupes Market Growth Sturdy at 6.8% CAGR to Outstrip $658.49 Million by 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by TheInsightPartners.com

The Medical Loupes Market Growth impelled by increasing number of product launches and rising need of medical loupes during surgical procedures; while the prismatic segment is expected to register CAGR of 7.1% during 2020–2027.

According to our new research study on “Medical Loupes Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecast – by type, and application” the Medical Loupes Market Size is projected to reach US$ 658.49 million by 2027 from US$ 393.64 million in 2019; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2020–2027. The surge in the adoption of surgical microscopes hinders the medical loupes market growth.

Medical Loupes Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG; SurgiTel; Sheervision Loupes & Headlights; Keeler Ltd (Halma plc); Neitz Instruments Co.,Ltd; Orascoptic, Univet S.r.l.; Designs for Vision, Inc.; Den-Mat Holdings, LLC; and Enova Illumination are among the key companies operating in the medical loupes market. Leading players are focusing on the new product launch, expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In November 2020, Enova Illumination introduced LED light for loupes as well as face shields for aiding advance comfort and visualization in dentistry and oral procedures, and cosmetic dermatological procedures.

In 2019, North America dominated the global medical loupes market. The market growth in North America is attributed to increasing adoption of advanced medical technologies; growing investments in product developments; and surging number of cosmetic and general surgeries being carried out, with rising number of patients visiting dental clinics and proliferation of medical tourism. In addition, the development of healthcare facility centers is bolstering the demand for advanced medical devices for serving better treatment results.

Based on type, the medical loupes market is segmented into through the lens (TTL) loupes and flip up loupes. In 2019, the TTL loupes segment accounted for a larger market share; however, the flip up loupes segment is expected to grow at a faster CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. The growth of the market for TTL loupes segment is attributed to product launches on the basis of various developments in medical technology. For instance, in April 2018, Schultz Optical launched its prismatic loupes innovation – The Feather Series Prismatic TTL Medical Loupes. The Feather Series Prismatic TTL medical loupes are designed with higher magnification power and lesser weight than the standard dental and surgical loupes.

Surgical care is required for managing many injuries and infections, obstructed labor, malignancies, and cardiovascular diseases, among others. Similarly, ophthalmic and ears-nose-throat (ENT) surgeries are widely performed worldwide. These procedures require greater magnification as the surgeon needs to visualize nerves, vascular pedicles, and the veins' anastomoses. The technically advanced medical loupes with LED lights helps in providing visibility with greater brightness and higher resolution. In addition to these advantages of medical loupes in surgeries, the growing trend for minimally invasive surgeries is driving the market growth. These surgeries are performed with specialized equipment assisted with advanced technologies such as augmented reality (AR). The equipment require favorable conditions and magnified visuals while performing surgeries, and medical loupes are used to serve this purpose. The AR technology provides microscopic images as well as a system to track the movements of tools while suturing.

Medical Loupes Market: Segmental Overview

Based on lens type, the medical loupes market is segmented into Galilean and prismatic. The Galilean segment held a larger market share in 2019; however, the prismatic segment is expected to register CAGR of 7.1% in the market during 2020–2027. Galilean-style surgical loupes consist of two lenses—a convex objective lens and a concave eyepiece lens. Both lenses in a pair work more efficiently to deliver higher magnification and clear images than single-lens loupes. Also, the Galilean loupes feature a higher field depth and a wider field width. Galilean loupes come in various ranges of magnification. They are ideal for ophthalmological, dentistry, and other surgical procedures due to its affordability and lightweight design.

