Global Air Filter Market Share Expected to Grow USD 22.19 Billion By 2026: Facts & Factors

[225+ Pages Research Report] According to the recent analysis research report; the global Air Filter Market in 2020 was approximately USD 13.3 Billion. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% and is anticipated to reach around USD 22.19 Billion by 2026. Top market vendors and manufacturers are Wetzel Technologies, SPX Corporation, MayAir Group, Airventil Pvt Ltd., Absolent Group AB, V&T Group BV, HEPA Corporation and others.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Air Filter Market By Type (Cartridge Filters, Dust Collector, HEPA Filters, Baghouse Filters, & Others), By End-User (Residential, Commercial, & Industrial), And By Regions - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 - 2026”.

“According to the research report, the global Air Filter Market was estimated at USD 13.3 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 22.19 Billion by 2026. The global Air Filter Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% from 2021 to 2026”.

Air filters are equipment designed to absorb or eliminate impurities in the air by means of porous or fibrous materials in their composition. The advanced models of air filters can even improve odor and filter gaseous pollutants of volatile nature. The driving factors behind the growth of the air filter market can be credited to the rising automotive sector, stringent emission-based regulations, rising health concerns, and rising demand for better quality indoor air. With the advent of COVID-19 and other disorders that stem from air-borne transmissions, the market of air filters is expected to witness growth beyond its regular horizon.

Increasing demands for HVAC systems coupled with rising public demands for better hygiene and increasing awareness about IAQ will open new revenue opportunities for the global air filter market over the forecast timeframe. Advancements in technology have given rise to improved filtration techniques such as biofiltration. This allows manufacturers and vendors to appeal to a wider range of consumers. Furthermore, rising demand for the installation of indoor filters and the booming automobile sector will further boost the growth of the global air filter market to a larger footprint.

Industry Major Market Players

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Camfil

Mann+Hummel

PARKER HANNIFIN CORP

American Air Filter Company Inc.

Be Cummins Inc.

Donaldson Company Inc.

Wetzel Technologies

SPX Corporation

MayAir Group

Airventil Pvt Ltd.

Absolent Group AB

V&T Group BV

HEPA Corporation

DuPont

Fildex Filters

Market Dynamics & Growth Factors Analysis

Here are some noteworthy developments in the air filter sectors that can affect the market perspective during the forecast:

Camfil and CYY SYSTEM AB signed an MOU in order to utilize Camfil’s air filtration system for the aviation and aircraft sector in order to provide a better quality of cabin air quality.

MANN+HUMMEL recently launched the ‘Aircube 4v ePM1 60% compact air filter’ for HVAC systems in residential and commercial buildings. The filter has recently been granted the A+ energy rating as per EUROVENT ISO 16890 standards.

On the basis of type, the global air filter market can be broken down into cartridge filters, dust collectors, HEPA filters, baghouse filters, and others. The other segment can be further broken down into mist filters, and others. HEPA filters are expected to occupy the largest market share during the forecast due to their almost perfect efficiency filtration system. Moreover, they enjoy a higher application base in the residential, commercial, and healthcare sectors due to their attractive properties. Dust collectors will witness the fastest growing CAGR during the forecast.

On the basis of end-users, the global air filter market can be divided into residential, commercial, and industrial. The industrial segment can be further broken down into automotive, chemical, gas turbines, semiconductors, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, and others. The industrial segment is expected to occupy the largest market share in the sector owing to the rise of manufacturing processes and the ability of filters to provide a microbiological and molecular-free zone. The automobile sector will occupy the largest market share when analyzed further.

Global Air Filter Market: Segmentation

The global air filter market can be segmented into types, end-users, and regions.

The global air filter market can be divided into cartridge filters, dust collector, HEPA filters, baghouse filters, and others. The other segment can be further broken down into mist filters, and others. HEPA filters are expected to witness the largest market share during the forecast owing to their distinct property to eliminate minute particles with an efficiency of over 99.97%. These filters further possess advanced filtering techniques such as diffusion which makes them highly valuable in a variety of sectors such as healthcare, automobile, commercial & residential buildings, and other similar applications. Dust collectors are expected to witness the fastest growing CAGR during the forecast owing to their capability to manage a higher quality of air. The global air filter market can be fragmented into residential, commercial, and industrial. The industrial segment can be further broken down into automotive, chemical, gas turbines, semiconductors, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, and others.

North America Is Expected To Hold The Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

North America is expected to witness the largest market share during the forecast in terms of global revenue contribution. The region is expected to dominate the projected forecast duration due to rising government initiatives in order to curb air pollution and the rising automobile industry. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growing CAGR during the forecast for similar reasons.

Browse in the full report "Air Filter Market By Type (Cartridge Filters, Dust Collector, HEPA Filters, Baghouse Filters, & Others), By End-User (Residential, Commercial, & Industrial), And By Regions - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 - 2026"

The global air filter market can be segmented into:

Global Air Filter Market: By Type Segment Analysis

Cartridge Filters

Dust Collector

HEPA Filters

Baghouse Filters

Others

Global Air Filter Market: By End-User Segment Analysis

Residential

Commercial

Industrial Automotive Chemical Gas Turbines Semi-Conductors Healthcare Pharmaceuticals Food & Beverage Others



