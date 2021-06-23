Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) Secretary General to Attend African Energy Week 2021

H.E. Yury Sentyurin, the third Secretary General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), has confirmed his attendance at the first-ever African Energy Week (AEW) 2021. His presence at and commitment towards this transformative event ushers in a new wave of industry support and further reaffirms the value and success of AEW 2021 (www.AEW2021.com).

With extensive government and sectoral experience in international markets, H.E. Sentyurin’s attendance at AEW 2021 will bridge the gap between global industry players and African markets. By fully endorsing AEW 2021, and actively participating in the conference, the Secretary General, among other high-level industry executives, are contributing to the event’s success, further reiterating that AEW 2021 is the African energy event in 2021.

In less than two weeks after the initial announcement, AEW 2021 has already garnered significant support from major oil ministers, OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo, and global energy stakeholders representing the entire energy value chain. Confirmed attendance by H.E. Diamantino Azevedo, Minister of Mineral Resources and Petroleum, Angola; H.E. Bruno Itoua, Minister of Hydrocarbons, the Republic of Congo; and H.E. Gabriel Obiang Lima, Minister of Mines, Industry and Energy, Equatorial Guinea, reiterate the value of this pan-African event.

“The level of support we have received thus far only further demonstrates the value of this fundamental event. With only a few months to go until AEW 2021, we are fully expectant that more high-level commitments will be made, unwavering support will be given, and attendance guaranteed by the people driving Africa’s energy success,” stated NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman, the AEC.

AEW 2021 is the only pan-African energy event occurring in Africa in 2021. Taking place at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town on the 9th-12th November 2021, the event is proud to host both regional and international delegates in a comprehensive and interactive event format. AEW 2021 represents a hybrid platform where decisions regarding Africa’s energy future will be made.

For more information about this transformative event, visit www.AEW2021.com or EnergyChamber.org and/or email Amina Williams at amina.williams@energychamber.org

