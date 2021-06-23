Waterproofing Membranes Market Size Worth $ 41.7 Billion by 2027 at 7% CAGR- Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Waterproofing Membrane Market Insights and Industry Analysis by Product Type (Liquid Applied Membrane [Acrylic, Bituminous, Polyurethane and others] and Sheet-Based Membrane [Bituminous, Polyvinyl chloride (PVC), Thermoplastic polyolefin (TPO) Ethylene Propylene Diene Terpolymer (EPDM) and others]), Application (Roofing, Building Structures, Bridges and Highways, Wastewater Management and Tunnel Liners) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa), Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast till 2027

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Waterproofing Membrane Market Information by Product Type, Application, and Region - Forecast till 2027” the market size is estimated to reach USD 41.7 Billion by 2027 at 7% CAGR.

The upscaling demand for greener waterproofing system as environmental concerns issues increases can benefit the market. Widespread use Waterproofing Membrane in the building and construction industry as initiative to build smart cities can add to the market upsurge. The need to protect contents and structural integrity in mining activities can improve the impetus of the market. However, fluctuating in prices of feedstocks can retain the market in the approaching years.

Key Players:

Some of the reputed companies in Global Waterproofing Membrane Market that are analyzed by MRFR are:

Carlisle Companies Inc. (US) – HERTALAN

BASF SE (Germany) – MasterSeal 345

Firestone Building Products Company, LLC (US) – RubberGard EPDM

DOW (US) – Waterproofing Membranes

SOPREMA Group (France) – Alsan liquid waterproofing systems

Johns Manville (US)– Elvaloy KEE

GAF (US)– EverGuard TPO Walkway Roll

Sika AG (Switzerland) – Sika Waterbar

Fosroc, Inc. (UK) – Nitocote CM210

Minerals Technologies Inc. (US) – ULTRASEAL

AB waterproofing membrane

Market Segmentation:

The Segment Assessment of the Global Waterproofing Membrane Market is based on Product Type, Sheet and Applications.

The Product Type-Based Segments of the Waterproofing Membrane Market are polyurethane, acrylic, liquid applied membrane, and bituminous. The sheet-based segments of the waterproofing membrane market are Bituminous, Ethylene Propylene Diene Terpolymer (EPDM), Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO), and Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC). The application-based segments of the global waterproofing membrane market are Building Structures, Roofing, Wastewater management, Bridges and Highways, and Tunnel Liners.

Bituminous Segment to Gain Considerable Traction:

The Liquid Applied Membrane Segment is expected to earn considerable revenue for the Global Waterproofing Membrane Market. The application of liquid applied membranes in paints that upon drying provides an elastic membrane are gaining reputation for excellent waterproofing capability. The growing preference for this aesthetic is expected to bolster the segment growth in the review period.

The acrylic liquid applied membranes offers greater resistant to extreme heat, hailstorms, and snowfall. Thus, rise in sales of acrylic liquid is expected to favor the market in the study period.

Bituminous is applied as liquid applied membrane and sheet applied membrane. Bituminous liquid applied membrane offers excellent water resistance and are used extensively in concrete foundations. This is likely to benefit the bituminous segment in the years to come.

The polyurethane segment can hold significant share of the global owing to the upscaling demand for polyurethane waterproofing membranes. The high elasticity of polyurethane segment and other features, such as mechanical, excellent abrasion, UV resistance, and chemical, thermal are expected to prompt the market rise in the near future.

Upscaling Demand for PVC to Benefit Waterproofing Membrane Market:

The bituminous segment is expected to grow at considerable pace due to the high durability and tensile strength offered by the product. The upscaling demand and production of Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), especially in commercial roofing systems can benefit the market. Easy applicability and low installation costs of PVC are other factors that can bolster the market growth in the study period.

Ethylene Propylene Diene Terpolymer (EPDM) is a widely used elastomeric Waterproofing Membrane that finds applications in swimming pools, water reservoirs, and ponds including ponds on mining sites. High tensile strength, resistance to weathering, and tear strength are some features of EPDM that are responsible for its growing traction, which, in turn, can prompt the market rise. The ease of welding and reprocessing thermoplastic polyolefin (TPO) can contribute to the market growth in the analysis period.

Increase in Wastewater Management Application to Impact Market:

The roofing segment is expected to rise exponentially due to the high need for Waterproofing Membranes in pitched roof, flat roof, and domed roof. The wastewater management segment is likely to exhibit high CAGR due to increasing need for waterproofing membranes in wastewater treatment plants to prevent ingression of water from concrete water tanks. Waterproofing Membrane are used in building structures to protect structural integrity. Tunnel liners are also protected with waterproofing membranes to protect the inner shell from underground water. Bridges and highways also have integrated waterproofing membranes that aid in preventing moisture and chlorides from reaching concrete to act as a barrier between the concrete deck and materials. Increase in infrastructure development activities to provide smart cities and launch of mega projects to build sustainable town can contribute to the growing demand of waterproofing membrane for the aforementioned applications that can prompt the market surge.

Regional Analysis:

US to Lead North America Market

In North America, the Waterproofing Membrane Market is expected to hold considerable share due to increase in number of underground tunnels. The rise in the utility of Waterproofing Membrane in both residential and non-residential applications. Additionally, the escalation of investment in the infrastructure sector to deploy high grade waterproofing membrane in applications, such as; tunnel liners to protect bridges and highways, can to boost the regional market rise.

EU Waterproofing Membrane Market to Gain Momentum

In Europe, the Waterproofing Membrane Market is likely to gain momentum due to the surge in need for waterproofing systems for commercial applications. The increase in investments made for waterproofing solutions in mining and wastewater industries can bolster the market rise in the forecast tenure.

Increase in Waste-Water Treatment Plants to Favor APAC Market

Asia Pacific market is expected to hold the largest share of the Worldwide Waterproofing Membrane Market by end of the review period. The launch of smart city mega projects and initiatives to develop sustainable building and constructions can prompt the market rise in the study period.

Latin America and MEA Market to Expand at Decent Pace

The developing mining industry in these regions and increasing investment in infrastructure development can boost the regional market in the study period.

