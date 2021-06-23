Social Selling Coach Launches New AI-Based Platform to Help Companies Build Brands on LinkedIn
Empowers Successful Entrepreneurial Start-up CompaniesLONDON, UK, June 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Social Selling Coach today announced the launch of its new Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform, which helps businesses build brands by leveraging the power of LinkedIn. The service is designed for business owners who need to navigate working in non-traditional spaces. The groundbreaking platform is in part a response to global Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns, which have resulted in people working from their homes on a massive scale.
“Social Selling Coach empowers entrepreneurs to get more business by finding the right people and engaging organically on LinkedIn,” said Laurent Gibb, CEO of Social Selling Coach. “Remote work means a new way of growing an evolving business and engaging with new prospects. Building an effective network is now more personal. Our platform can help make it happen.”
According to Gibb, people want to engage with their existing and future customers interactively in a more natural and organic setting. With Social Selling Coach’s AI tools, entrepreneurs will feel more confident working with comprehensive information needed to launch their business in a successful manner from day one. They can build an online presence through organic social networking.
The Social Selling Coach process builds trust and authority. The methods have been used by thousands of professionals and companies to close more business deals and generate substantial revenue. The company has offered this key social marketing strategy for some of the world’s most successful companies, but Gibb is making available the Social Selling Coach AI tool to help new smaller and mid-size businesses build relationships. The process involved nurtures trust, resulting in networking and lead generation. The end result will be the creation of more successful online businesses.
For more information go to https://www.socialsellingcoach.ai/
END
###
Media Relations
PR Services
email us here