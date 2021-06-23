Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 499 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,999 in the last 365 days.

American buyers are attempting to purchase a UK grocery store. This is why

Morrisons confirmed over the weekend that New York-headquartered Clayton, Dubilier & Rice last week made an unsolicited offer of £2.30 ($3.19) per share in cash for the grocery retailer. That’s a 29% premium to Morrisons’ (MRWSF) closing price on Friday, giving it a market value of around £5.5 billion ($7.6 billion).

Shares in the company surged more than 30% in London on Monday, taking the share price above the takeover offer and lifting other stocks in the sector. Sainsbury’s (JSNSF) and Ocado (OCDDY) climbed over 4%, with Marks & Spencer (MAKSY) rising nearly 3% and Tesco (TSCDF) up more than 1%.

Morrisons rejected the proposal in its statement on Saturday, saying that it “significantly undervalued” the company and its future prospects. Clayton, Dubilier & Rice now has until July 17 to make a firm offer.

The move comes amid heightened investor activity in UK retail and a spate of takeover bids for British companies, undervalued for years because of poor returns linked to drab…

The post American buyers are attempting to purchase a UK grocery store. This is why appeared first on CaymanMama.com | News.

You just read:

American buyers are attempting to purchase a UK grocery store. This is why

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.