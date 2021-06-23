Transdermal Skin Patches Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Transdermal Skin Patches Market 2021-2030

Transdermal Skin Patches Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Transdermal Skin Patches Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Transdermal Skin Patches Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the transdermal skin patches market is expected to reach a value of nearly $7.67 billion by 2025, significantly growing at an annual growth rate of 4.0% during the forecast period. The advances in modern technologies contribute to the growth of transdermal skin patches market.

The transdermal skin patches market consists of sales of transdermal skin patches products and related services used to provide medicine to the human body through patches. Transdermal skin patches involve the use of adhesive patches made up of polymers that contains drugs. The drugs from these patches are absorbed into the body and eventually into the blood stream eliminating the drug delivery through pill, or injections.

Trends In The Global Transdermal Skin Patches Market

Major companies in the market are increasingly opting for acquisitions and collaborations to enhance and expand their footprint for the growth of the transdermal skin patches market. The strategic merger and acquisition and collaboration followed by the players in the transdermal skin patches market allows the companies to take technological advantage by acquiring the technology which allows them to get ahead in the competition. For instance, in 2019, Canoa Inc., a Delaware based healthcare and pharmaceuticals company, acquired ProSolus® Inc. To enhance its position and development of new products in transdermal space. ProSolus headquartered in the USA is a pharmaceutical company that provides transdermal solutions. Similarly, in 2019, Mylan, a pharmaceutical company providing transdermal skin patches, with Upjohn, a subsidiary of Pfizer announced the formation of a new company named Viatris. The aim of the new collaboration is to provide more innovative medicines to the patients globally. Pfizer is a multinational pharmaceutical company. Thus, companies operating in the transdermal skin patch market are following the strategic collaborations and acquisitions to have a competitive edge.

Global Transdermal Skin Patches Market Segments:

The global transdermal skin patches market is further segmented based on product, type, application and geography.

By Product: Matrix, Drug In Adhesive, Reservoir, Vapor

By Type: Fentanyl Transdermal Patch, Nicotine Transdermal Patch, Buprenorphine Transdermal Patch, Clonidine Transdermal Patch, Oxybutynin Transdermal Patch, Others

By Application: Pain Relief, Nicotine Cessation, Hormone Replacement Therapy, Neurological Disorders, Cardiovascular Disorders, Others

By Geography: The global transdermal skin patches market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Transdermal Skin Patches Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides transdermal skin patches global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global transdermal skin patches market, transdermal skin patches global market share, transdermal skin patches global market players, transdermal skin patches global market segments and geographies, transdermal skin patches global market's leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Transdermal Skin Patches Market Organizations Covered: Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical, Novartis, Johnson & Johnson, Teikoku Pharma, Mylan, Actavis, Mundipharma, Henan Lingrui Pharmaceutical and Changzhou Siyao.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

