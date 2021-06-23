Global Beer Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Beer Market 2021-2030

Beer Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Beer Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the beer market is expected to reach a value of nearly $281.2 billion by 2025, significantly growing at an annual growth rate of 7.0% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages is expected to drive the alcoholic-beverages market in the forecast period.

The beer market consists of sales of beer, ale, malt liquors and nonalcoholic beer by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce beer, ale, malt liquors and nonalcoholic beer. The companies in the nonalcoholic beverages industry process raw materials into nonalcoholic beverages, package and distribute them through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments.

Trends In The Global Beer Market

Advancements in automation technology and the need to improve customer experience in crowded bars has increased the demand for self-serve beer bars. Self-serve beer bars have taps arranged along a wall with touch screens and card readers. Customers can choose from various options using the touch screen, make payments using plastic RFID cards and dispense beer from taps in the vending machine. Self-serve beer bars help reduce the struggle to order drinks in overcrowded bars. For instance, the PourMyBeer system allows customers to serve themselves using interactive touch screens and taps installed on walls. As of February 2019, the system has been installed in 184 locations in the USA and another 45 locations internationally. Table Tap is another such company offering self-serve beer walls under the trademark WallTender.

Global Beer Market Segments:

The global beer market is further segmented based on type, distribution channel, packaging, category and geography.

By Type: Ales, Lagers, Stouts & Porters, Malts

By Distribution Channel: Off-Trade Channels, On-Trade Channels

By Packaging: Canned, Bottled, Draught

By Category: Mass, Premium

By Geography: The global beer market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific beer market accounts for the largest share globally.

Beer Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides beer global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global beer market, beer global market share, beer global market players, beer global market segments and geographies, beer global market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The beer global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Beer Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Beer Market Organizations Covered: Anheuser-Busch InBev; Beijing Yanjing Brewery; The Boston Beer Company; Carlsberg Group; Dogfish Head Craft Brewery.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

