Travel Arrangement & Reservation Services Are Increasingly Using Chat Bots To Offer Personalized Travel Bookings

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Travel agencies and tour operators are increasingly using chat bots to offer personalized travel bookings to customers. A chat bot is an artificial intelligence program that can simulate a conversation with customers through messages or telephone calls and perform tasks such as ticket bookings and hotel reservations. Chat bots are an alternative to mobile applications and websites that provide personalized recommendations and bookings based on travel preferences and date of travel. For instance, Booking.com allows travellers to book flights and hotels through chat bots on Skype, Facebook Messenger and Slack. Other such chat bots include Dorothy, DoNotPay, Expedia and Air New Zealand’s Oscar.

The travel arrangement and reservation services market consists of sales of travel arrangement and reservation services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide travel agency services, arrange and assemble tours or provide other travel arrangement and reservation services.

The global travel arrangement and reservation services market is expected to grow from $303.59 billion in 2020 to $370.1 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $474.36 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.

Western Europe is the largest region in the global travel arrangement and reservation services market, accounting for 49% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific is the second largest region, accounting for 21% of the global travel arrangement and reservation services market. Africa has the smallest travel arrangement and reservation services market share.

TBRC’s travel arrangement and reservation services market report is segmented by type into travel agencies, tour operators, convention and visitors bureaus, other travel arrangement and reservation services, by mode of travel into domestic travel, foreign travel and by mode of booking into online, offline.

Major players covered in the travel arrangement and reservation services industry are Carlson Wagonlit Travel, American Express, BCD Travel, Expedia, Priceline Group.

