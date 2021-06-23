Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
All Seas Imports President Sues Pattaya Condo Developer Bullion Capital Co., Ltd.

ORLANDO, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chris Johnson, President of All Seas Imports, announced today that he had filed a lawsuit against Bullion Capital, the Pattaya developer of Knightsbridge Central condominium. He has also retained the Magna Carta law firm in Pattaya, Thailand, to help him pursue the lawsuit.

According to Johnson, he initially purchased a property from Bullion Capital in January 2020. However, since that time, construction has not started on the project. After meeting with shareholders, the developer Guy Van Harten said that the project would be shelved.

Further information revealed that the construction of the 79-unit Knightsbridge Central Condominium project on Pratumnak Soi 1 was scheduled to begin in January 2020 with completion during September 2021. But, a recent visit to the site shows the land is still raw and undeveloped.

Although Van Harten stated that existing customers would receive an amicable resolution of existing contracts, Johnson said that he had not received any money back from the developer; thus, he decided to file a lawsuit.

