5G Infrastructure Market to Reach $80.06 Billion by 2027; Rising Demand for Seamless Connectivity will Provide Impetus to Market Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global 5G infrastructure market size is projected to reach USD 80.06 billion by the end of 2027. The presence of several large-scale companies in this sector will emerge in favor of market growth. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “5G Infrastructure Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Communication Infrastructure (RAN, Transport Technologies, and Core Technologies), By Spectrum Band (Low Band (<1 GHz), Mid Band (1-6GHz), And High Band (24-40 GHz)), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027” the market was worth USD 1.25 billion in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 71.0% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.

5G infrastructure is a network that comprises of several small-scale micro base stations. Variations in 5G infrastructure suggestion stand alone and non-standalone have widened the application scope of this concept. The massive investments in 5G infrastructure setups are consequential to the massive potential held by the concept across the world. The presence of several large-scale companies in this sector will emerge in favor of growth of the overall market. Despite the barriers and debates that have raised concerns regarding the implementation of 5G and their impact on human life, the concept will be integrated on a large scale in the coming years. The growing demand for seamless network and internet connectivity will create a massive platform for the companies operating in this network.

Covid-19 Pandemic to Delay Proposed 5G Infrastructures Set-ups

The recent coronavirus outbreak has had a massive impact on several economies across the globe. Due to the rapid spread of the disease, several companies are looking to implement strict measures with a view to controlling the spread of the disease. However, these measures have ultimately proven damaging for businesses that fall in the SME sector. Companies who have been able to seamlessly sustain the effects of the pandemic are mostly large-scale organizations or established businesses. The delays in installation and test procedures during the pandemic is due to the lack of labor and resources; a factor that is consequential to the hesitancy among [people as well as the risks associated with working during the pandemic.

Increasing Number of Company Mergers will Emerge in Favor of Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall market in recent years. Accounting to the increasing demand for the product, companies are looking to adopt strategies such as collaborations and mergers with other businesses in this sector with the aim of establishing a strong brand presence. In March 2020, Nokia Network announced that it has collaborated with Intel Corporation for the development of a new 5G radio and cloud infrastructure. Evidently, both the companies have a well-established consumer coverage and brand presence on the global stage. This collaboration will be a statement of intent as far as competition in the 5G infrastructure space is concerned. Increasing number of such large-scale collaborations is a primary factor why this market is projected to exhibit an elliptical CAGR in the coming years.

Asia Pacific to Emerge Dominant; Presence of Several Large Scale 5G Providers will Emerge in Favor of Market Growth

The report analyzes the ongoing market trends across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Among all regions, the market in Asia Pacific is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years. The presence of numerous large scale 5G providers in countries such as India, China, and Japan will contribute to the growth of the regional market. The rising demand for 5G networks and the constantly rising population in this region will be pivotal to the growth of the regional market. The increasing number of smartphone users has certainly facilitated the implementation of 5G networks in this region. As of 2019, the market in Asia Pacific was worth USD 590.9 million and this value is projected to rise at a considerable pace in the coming years.

List of the Key Companies Profiled:

• AT&T (California, United States)

• Verizon Ltd. (New York, United States)

• CommScope Inc. (North Carolina, United States)

• Corning Incorporated (New York, United States)

• Nokia Network (Espoo, Finland)

• ZTE Corporation (Shenzhen, China)

• Cisco System, Inc. (California, United States)

• NEC Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) (California, United States)

• Belden Inc. (Missouri, United States)

• Dell EMC (Massachusetts, United States)

• Intel Corporation (California, United States)

• Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Stockholm, Sweden)

• Qualcomm Technologies (California, United States)

• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Shenzhen, China)

• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Seoul, South Korea)

• Fujikura Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)

• Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd. (Hong Kong)

• Alpha Networks Inc. (Hsinchu, Taiwan)

Industry Developments:

March 2020 – Nokia Network announced that it has collaborated with Intel Corporation for the advancement of 5G New Radio and cloud infrastructure. Through this collaboration, Nokia Network aims to develop custom ASIC solutions to enhance 5G ReefShark radio portfolio.

