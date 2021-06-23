St. Johnsbury / Domestic Assault, Interference with access to emergency services, Larceny from a person
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A402908
TROOPER: David Garces
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 06/22/21 at 1840 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Waterford, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Larceny from a person, Interference with access to
emergency services.
ACCUSED: Jennifer Williams
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterford, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 06/22/21, at 1840 hours, VSP St. Johnsbury responded to a report of a family fight in a vehicle on RT 18 in Waterford, Vermont. Investigation revealed that Jennifer Williams caused bodily injury to the victim, took the victims belongings and fled the scene before Troopers arrived. Williams was located by the St. Johnsbury Police Department shortly after.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/23/21 at 1230pm
COURT: Caledonia County
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.