St. Johnsbury / Domestic Assault, Interference with access to emergency services, Larceny from a person

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A402908

TROOPER: David Garces

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 06/22/21 at 1840 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Waterford, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Larceny from a person, Interference with access to

emergency services.

ACCUSED: Jennifer Williams

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterford, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06/22/21, at 1840 hours, VSP St. Johnsbury responded to a report of a family fight in a vehicle on RT 18 in Waterford, Vermont. Investigation revealed that Jennifer Williams caused bodily injury to the victim, took the victims belongings and fled the scene before Troopers arrived. Williams was located by the St. Johnsbury Police Department shortly after.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/23/21 at 1230pm

COURT: Caledonia County

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.