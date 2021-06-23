The Cash Register Keeps ringing for this Company. Glory Star NASDAQ: $GSMG sold 37 M USD in 18 days on CHEERS E-Mall

Haier and $GSMG form Cooperative $GSMG cooperative with JD.com $GSMG $GSMG cooperative with China Mobile $GSMG #Technology

BEIJING, CHAOYANG, CHINA, June 23, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) a leading digital media platform and content-driven e-commerce company in China, today announced that during the Company's Mid-Year Sales Event held from June 1 to June 18, 2021 (the "6.18 Shopping Festival" or the "Mid-Year Sales Event"), the Gross Merchandise Value ("GMV") of its CHEERS e-Mall grew by approximately 380% year over year to RMB 240 million. The Company's outstanding results during the 6.18 Shopping Festival were mainly driven by its execution of innovative marketing campaigns, an increased number of stock-keeping units ("SKUs") carried by its CHEERS e-Mall, alongside quality brand selections, favorable demographic trends, and established synergies between its CHEERS e-Mall and CHEERS video application.In April 2021, prior to the Mid-Year Sales Event, the Company further expanded its efforts to increase its CHEERS e-MALL SKU selection and to attract more brands into the CHEERS e-Mall. As a result, over 1,100 brands participated in the 6.18 Shopping Festival, the number of SKUs that was carried by the CHEERS e-Mall increased by approximately 30% year over year, and the GMV of the CHEERS e-Mall food category also increased by approximately 470% year over year. The most popular brands included Apple, TCL, and Hisense, while the top-selling SKU categories included gold jewelry, computers, communications, and consumer electronics, and home appliances.Glory Star's CHEERS e-Mall has been gaining traction with consumers and has continuously delivered strong GMV performance for the Company since its launch in April 2019. It achieved outstanding performance in 2020, during which its GMV grew by 581% year over year to US$132 millionGSMG Highlights: Partnered with JD.com as a Premium Entertainment Provider for China. Strategic Cooperation with the Haier Group (Owns GE Appliance division) GSMG Beat the Street recently with 88% Revenue Growth and proves they are a Media Giant. Focus on eCommerce as a Leading Supply Chain Solution Provider. Program Content for Multiple International Luxury Brands. Agreement with E-Surfing Media for 5G and AR Technologies. Agreement with ByteDance to Develop Joint Programming Objectives. In-Vehicle Interactive Content Application for New Energy Vehicles. GSMG via YMT will Service 88 Countries with 100 Million Registered Users that will add Many Employees to GSMGAbout Glory Star New Media Group Holdings LimitedGlory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited is a leading mobile entertainment operator in China. Glory Star's ability to integrate premium lifestyle content, including short videos, online variety shows, online dramas, live streaming, its Cheers lifestyle video series, e-Mall, and mobile app, along with innovative e-commerce offerings on its platform enables it to pursue its mission of enriching people's lives. The Company's large and active user base creates valuable engagement opportunities with consumers and enhances platform stickiness with thousands of domestic and international brands.

