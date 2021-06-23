Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Newsom Declares State of Emergency for Madera and Mariposa Counties Due to January Wind Event

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued an emergency proclamation for the counties of Madera and Mariposa to assist communities recovering from extreme winds in January 2021 that resulted in power outages, downed trees and caused significant damage to critical infrastructure including power lines and roads.

The full text of the emergency proclamation can be found here and a copy is below.

scanned copy of emergency proclamation

