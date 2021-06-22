Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
HSJ NEWS RELEASE: APPLICANTS SOUGHT FOR ATTORNEYS AND JUDGES ASSISTANCE PROGRAM BOARD

HONOLULU – The Attorneys and Judges Assistance Program Board (AAP) has three board positions to be filled, including one member of the Judiciary (judge) and two attorneys.

 

The term of each position is three years, beginning July 1, 2021. Board members serve without compensation, but travel is reimbursed.

 

Duties of the Board include adopting policies and procedures to carry out the objectives of the program, which were established to assist in the form of education, guidance, emotional support, and monitoring the treatment of attorneys and judges who suffer from substance abuse, stress or other problems affecting their professional performance. Board members must also be willing to devote time to perform the necessary duties of the AAP, including learning the functions and procedures of the organization.

 

Those wishing to serve should submit a resume and letter indicating their interest to:

 

Sidney K. Ayabe

Nominating Committee

Cades Schutte Bldg.

1000 Bishop St., Suite 807

Honolulu, HI 96813

[email protected]

 

The deadline for submitting applications is June 30, 2021.

 

 

