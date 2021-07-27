OB-GYN and Bestselling Author Releases Book to Help Women Attain Reproductive Authority

In Control!: Everything You Need to Know about Worry-Free, Joyful Sex

Once women are empowered with their knowledge of choices, they alone control their bodies [and] their reproductive choices.” — Dr. Madeline Sutton

STONE MOUNTAIN, GA, USA, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For many women, freedom is directly tied to their reproductive choices and options, yet most don’t feel fully informed about those options and which ones are safest and most effective for them. To help women uncover more about their own reproductive journey and have as much power as they desire, whether partnered or unpartnered, Madeline Y. Sutton, MD, MPH, FACOG has released In Control!

Through In Control! bestselling author and obstetrician-gynecologist, Dr. Madeline, is emboldening women by providing detailed birth control options and insight on how to evaluate which of them best suits their lifestyle and circumstances. Through this informative book, women will garner the information, tools, and strategies needed to move into independence and authority.

“I wrote this book to honor as many women as possible by helping them get in control and have more freedom, as much freedom as possible. Once women are empowered with their knowledge of choices, they alone control their bodies [and] their reproductive choices.” says Dr. Madeline.

The topics covered in In Control! will give women what they need to become fully informed and empowered about their reproductive health. Dr. Madeline combines a light-hearted tone with the most recent science and data to masterfully address matters such as the pill, IUDs, vaginal rings, female condoms, and more in a user-friendly way that provides the full picture regarding what contraceptives are available to women and their partners.

In Control! takes a scientific look at the complex and racialized history of birth control in the United States, provides choices currently available, and speaks to how fuller utilization allows women to live a reality in which they can decide if and when to be pregnant. In Control! helps women get the facts they need to gain the reproductive authority that ultimately leads to freedom. “There is joy and power in knowing and controlling one’s own body.”

Dr. Madeline Sutton is a board-certified OB/GYN with more than twenty years’ experience. She received her BS in Psychology from Georgetown University and her MD and MPH from Columbia University’s College of Physicians and Surgeons and Mailman School of Public Health. She spent more than two decades as a medical epidemiologist for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Published by Publish Your Gift®, In Control! is now available for purchase at www.InControlBook.com.

