June 22, 2021 - McLennan Community College and Partners Receive $617,183 in Skills Development Grants

Date: June 22, 2021

AUSTIN ⎯ The Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) has awarded McLennan Community College and their partners two Skills Development Fund ( SDF ) grants totaling $617,183. The grants will benefit the Workforce Solutions Heart of Texas area.

“Congratulations to McLennan Community College, Workforce Solutions Heart of Texas and the 5 Texas employers on these successful partnerships that will benefit the Heart of Texas region,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “These 2 consortiums are a perfect example of a win-win situation, as this investment builds the skills of the employee, and also provides the employer with customized training necessary for the manufacturing and healthcare industries.”

In partnership with Vossloh Fastening Systems and Sonoco Flexible Packaging, TWC will provide $329,683 in SDF funding to train students in manufacturing, targeting positions including maintenance workers, machine tool operators and printing operators. An additional $287,500 in SDF funding will train students in nursing with emphasis in COVID-19 response practices in partnership with Ascension Providence, Romark Logistics and Central Freight Lines.

“Thank you to the TWC , McLennan Community College and the five local employers for this commitment to develop in-demand skills in our area,” said State Senator Brian Birdwell. “This investment helps train our workforce to meet the needs of employers and provide pathways to good careers in the community.”

The Skills Development Fund grant program has provided training opportunities in partnership with at least 4,572 employers to upgrade or support the creation of more than 398,125 jobs throughout Texas since the program’s inception in 1996. Employers seeking more information about the Skills Development Fund may visit the TWC website at www.texasworkforce.org/skills.

McLennan Community College contact: Steven Wenzel, 254-299-8152, swenzel@mclennan.edu

