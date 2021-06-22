Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Priest Lake produces new record cutthroat trout

Madison Nackos of Spokane hoists a 24-inch Westslope cutthroat trout she hooked from Priest Lake, securing a new catch-and-release state record. 

Congratulation to Madison Nackos of Spokane, Wash. on setting a new catch-and-release state record from Priest Lake. Nackos hooked the monster cutthroat trout while fishing Priest Lake on May 29. The fish measured 24 inches long, beating the previously held record of 21 inches set by Tom Weadick in 2020.

Westslope cutthroat trout are the native trout of much of Idaho's Panhandle Region, and can be found in many of northern Idaho's lakes and streams. Catch-and-release state records are based on total length, and are kept for each of the four subspecies of cutthroat trout found in Idaho, including: Bonneville, Yellowstone, Westslope and Lahontan cutthroat trout. 

More information is available on our state record fish page

 

Madison Nackos releases a 24-inch Westslope Cutthroat Trout back into the cool waters of Priest Lake, clinching the current catch-and-release Idaho state record for this species. 

