Jefferson County Senators Respond to Arvada Shooting, Death of Officer Gordon Beesley

DENVER, CO – In response to yesterday's tragic shooting in Arvada which resulted in the death of an Arvada police officer as well as one other un-named individual, Senators who represent Jefferson County, including Senator Rachel Zenzinger (D-Arvada), Senator Jessie Danielson (D-Wheat Ridge), Senator Brittany Pettersen (D-Lakewood), and Senator Tammy Story (D-Evergreen), released the subsequent joint statement:

“We are heartbroken by the news of yet another deadly shooting in Colorado, this time in the county we all represent. We are saddened to know that this tragic event took the life of at least one bystander as well as Officer Gordon Beesley, an Arvada police officer who was courageously responding to the scene and upholding his duty to protect.

“This senseless loss of life has become all too common in our communities and throughout our nation, and is a somber reminder that any day can be our last. Despite how often gun violence happens throughout our country, such acts of violence that occur right in your backyard are particularly devastating and surreal. We should not have to live in fear when we are conducting everyday tasks like going to the grocery store, sending our kids to school, or watching a film at a movie theater – and no one should have to lay a loved one to rest in this manner.

“We grieve with the families and friends of those impacted by this tragic incident, and are keeping the Arvada Police Department as well as the entire Arvada community in our thoughts during this challenging time.”