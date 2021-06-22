Pennsylvania COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard Update for June 11 – June 17

Governor Tom Wolf and Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam released a weekly status update detailing the state’s mitigation efforts based on the COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System dashboard, highlighting a seven-day case increase of 1,370, a statewide percent positivity of 1.4% and no counties with substantial transmission status.

“Today we are not reporting any counties in the substantial level of transmission – which is great indicator of our fight against COVID-19,” Gov. Wolf said. “We need to remain resilient in the fight against COVID-19 starting with getting vaccinated and making our communities a safer place.”

As of Thursday, June 17, the state has seen a seven-day case increase of 1,370 cases; the previous seven-day increase was 2,228 cases, indicating 858 fewer new cases across the state over the past week compared to the previous week.

The statewide percent-positivity decreased to 1.4 percent from 1.9 percent when compared to last week. There are now 64 counties that have a positivity rate lower than 5 percent. There are no counties reporting over 20 percent positivity rate.

“As we continue to fight COVID-19, testing, case investigations and contact tracing continue to play a critical effort in our response,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said. “Please remember to get tested if you experience COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed and answer the phone when a public health professional is calling.”

Community Transmission

There are three levels of transmission: low, moderate and substantial. For the week ending June 18, there were 37 counties in the low level of transmission, 30 counties in the moderate level of transmission, and no counties were in the substantial level of community transmission.

Low – Allegheny, Armstrong, Berks, Bucks, Cameron, Carbon, Chester, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Columbia, Dauphin, Elk, Erie, Forest, Fulton, Greene, Indiana, Jefferson, Juniata, Lehigh, McKean, Montgomery, Montour, Northampton, Perry, Potter, Schuylkill, Snyder, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Union, Venango, Warren, Washington, Westmoreland, Wyoming

Moderate – Adams, Beaver, Bedford, Blair, Bradford, Butler, Cambria, Centre, Crawford, Cumberland, Delaware, Fayette, Franklin, Huntingdon, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lawrence, Lebanon, Luzerne, Lycoming, Mercer, Mifflin, Monroe, Northumberland, Philadelphia, Pike, Somerset, Tioga, Wayne, York

Cases Among 5-18-Year-Olds

The Department of Health provides weekly data on the number of statewide cases of COVID-19 among 5 to 18-year-olds. Throughout the pandemic, there have been 133,957 total cases of COVID-19 among 5 to 18-year-olds. Of that total, 221 occurred between June 11 – June 17.

Cases by demographic group is available on the DOH website.

Business Visits

The Department of Health provides weekly data on the number of individuals who responded to case investigators that they spent time at business establishments (restaurants, bars, gym/fitness centers, salon/barbershops) and at mass gatherings 14 days prior to the onset of COVID-19 symptoms. The department continues to prioritize case investigations to prevent outbreaks. In addition to the need for people to answer the call from a case investigator, Pennsylvanians should continue to take steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Of the 2,592 cases reported June 6 – June 12 and excluding Philadelphia County residents and those who answered the digital case investigation, 20.3 percent (505) of respondents provided an answer to the question as to whether they spent time at a business establishment.

Compared to data reported on June 15, this week’s data saw an increase for people who reported going to a salon/barbershop (9 percent vs. 5 percent last week), those going to the gym (10 percent vs. 8 percent last week) and those going to some other business (52 percent vs. 27 percent last week). The data saw a decrease for people who reported going to a restaurant (32 percent vs. 54 percent last week) and those going to the bar (10 percent vs. 12 percent last week)

Of the 2,592 cases, 20.4 percent (508) answered the question as to whether they attended a mass gathering or other large event. Of the 20.4 percent of cases, 13 percent (67) answered yes to whether they attended a mass gathering or other large event 14 days prior to onset of symptoms.

The number of those attended a mass gathering or other large event increased from 13 to 13.2 percent compared to last week.

In addition to the traditional case investigation, the Department of Health launched the Connect & Protect Form as a means to complete a digital case investigation. During the week of June 6 – June 12, there were 48 forms completed and returned. Of the 94 percent, or 45 people, who answered whether they spent time at any business establishment two days before symptom onset or positive collection date if asymptomatic, 6 percent, or three individuals, individuals answered yes. Of the three individuals who said that they had frequented a business, one reported going to the gym.

The numbers above highlight business settings and mass gatherings as possible sites for transmission. With less than 10 percent of those asked about what types of businesses they visited or if they attended a mass gathering responding to the question, the department is again reminding Pennsylvanians that it is essential that they answer the phone when case investigators call and to provide full and complete information to these clinical professionals or on the Connect & Protect form the case investigator provides.

Gov. Wolf continues to prioritize the health and safety of all Pennsylvanians through the COVID-19 pandemic. Pennsylvanians should continue to take actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, regardless of in what county they live. COVID-19 has been shown to spread easily in the air and contagious carriers can be asymptomatic. Pennsylvanians are encouraged to wash their hands, social distance, avoid gatherings and download COVID Alert PA.