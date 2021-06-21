Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
California set to extend state eviction moratorium beyond June and cover 100% unpaid rent for struggling tenants

Lawmakers in Sacramento are poised to extend statewide eviction protections beyond the end of June to ensure emergency rental aid reaches struggling tenants in time to cover potentially all of their unpaid rent during the pandemic. Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed an additional $2.6 billion from the federal government to cover 100% of rent debt for low-income tenants who’ve taken a financial hit due to the pandemic.

