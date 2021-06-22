Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Request for Information (RFI) in Response to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) Broadband Infrastructure Program Funding Opportunity

The Washington State Broadband Office (WSBO), located in the Department of Commerce, is requesting project information in response to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) Broadband Infrastructure Program Funding Opportunity announced in May 2021.

WSBO will serve as a central coordinating body to apply on behalf of Washington state for the NTIA grant opportunity and is initially soliciting project information from eligible project partners who wish to join the state’s WSBO application for NTIA broadband infrastructure funding.

The window for submitting RFI responses to WSBO closes at 5:00 p.m., Pacific Daylight Time, July 7, 2021. The NTIA grant application is due on August 17, 2021.

See RFI Public Notice for details.

Responses due: July 7, 2021.

RFI Public Notice (PDF)

