Patriot Hills New York, supporting veterans in their transition to civilian life, has joined NVBDC’s MVO Task Force.
Primary role of the MVO Task Force is to focus on pursuing and achieving tactical and strategic objectives by partnering with organizations having equal goals to help Veteran Businesses.
Lieutenant Colonel (Ret) Kathryn Poynton, Director, NVBDC MVO Task Force
“Our aim is to work with the MSO/VSO’s economic development leaders to identify their Veteran business owner members and provide them with information about NVBDC and the importance of certification, while creating reciprocal business relationships that will enhance our values and directives as a Veteran business support agency.” LTC (ret) Kathy Poynton
NVBDC’s MVO Task Force enables our organization to collaborate resources with our members to increase awareness and join together to establish a respected position in the industry supporting Veteran success in business. We currently have 23 Members and 2 honorary members. We are proud to announce our newest member Patriot Hills New York.
Patriot Hills of New York is a 501(C)(3) Not for Profit organization and will develop a state-of-the-art recreational and wellness center that can serve as a model to be replicated regionally. Across the US. Patriot Hills of New York, the primary objective will be to provide superior customer service, delicious health-conscious cuisine, comprehensive spa and therapeutic body treatments, indoor/outdoor physical activity, children's programs, multi-cultural spiritual counseling, and interactive educational programs facilitated by renowned health and wellness professionals.
The reach and complexity of Patriot Hills' mission and vision requires strategic alliances. To that end, the Patriot Hills of New York is proactively establishing collaborative strategic partnerships with experts in the fields of integrative medicine, academia/research, tourism/hospitality, as well as military organizations, VA hospitals, Tri-care, philanthropic foundations, community groups, and front running health and wellness organizations. Patriot Hills of New York is committed to developing a not for profit, Veteran and Family Resource Center for the transition, reintegration, and therapeutic healing of Veterans. This facility will be located in Saratoga County in New York State.
“It is an honor for Patriot Hills of New York to partner with NVBDC’s Military and Veteran Organization Task Force to forge forward supporting Veteran Businesses,” said Jeannine M. Mannarino, President & Visionaire, Patriot Hills of New York
It is the intent of Patriot Hills of New York to build partnerships with the Military's Healthcare System in order to generate an integrative wellness center that will be available to all Veterans, retirees, and their families to help them through their transitional phases of deployment. The recreational portion will give the Veterans and their families an opportunity to reconnect and reestablish their relationships in a natural yet controlled environment that will be conditioned for their needs. Their goal is to provide direct and effective support to returning veterans and their families, in a customized facility that provides necessary services and enables them to reconnect, transition, reintegrate and receive therapeutic healing.
As of now, Patriot Hills of New York is offering resources to veterans and their families. Their programs include resources for: Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and other illness, Education programs with Excelsior College programs, and holding events for veterans and their families. Patriot Hills believes it is important to provide access to needed services for our military personnel and their families. They say, “They did their part… they gave of themselves for us… it’s our turn to give back to them.”
Patriot Hills of New York’s site selection committee is researching all possibilities in New York state for their project. If you would like to help Patriot Hills of New York: Please email them at info@patriothills.org or write: Patriot Hills of New York, CM School of Fine Arts, 17 Executive Park Drive, Half Moon, NY 12065.
NVBDC MISSION:
NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses, ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.
