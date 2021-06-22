Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 497 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,043 in the last 365 days.

The Forex TradeHER Announces “Foreign Exchange Market Trading Course”

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trading the foreign exchange markets is just like riding a rollercoaster. With several ups and downs, it can be difficult to manage trades and remain profitable. This is where coaching and mentoring can help beginner traders learn the tricks of the trade. The “Foreign Exchange Market Trading Course” is one such program offered by The Forex TradeHER that helps people master the art of trading in the foreign exchange market. 

The Foreign Exchange Market Trading Course was created to help traders overcome the most common issues that they face. The Forex TradeHER also offers extremely detailed, one-on-one mentoring sessions, which is included in this course. Having realized the struggles and challenges beginners face in this industry, the Foreign Exchange Market Trading Course is especially designed to help people start from the basics and master every aspect of trading. 

The Foreign Exchange Market Trading Course

The Foreign Exchange Market Trading Course is a highly detailed course that includes 20 plus lectures that cover everything on FOREX from A to Z. The course is extremely detailed and with the exclusive one-on-one mentoring, it ensures members gain practical experience and knowledge that will actually help them in their trading. The Foreign Exchange Market Trading Course is designed in such a manner that people who have no prior knowledge about the financial markets can also enroll in this course along with people who wish to gain further knowledge. 

The One-on-One mentoring service is especially aimed at traders who wish to hone their skills and perfect their craft with trainer, trader, and mentor; Chelly or better known as The Forex TradeHER. The 1:1 Mentoring provides people a structured plan and also helps them in making better profits, perfecting their current trading strategy, and maintaining control over their emotions. 

The Foreign Exchange Market Trading Course has the potential to change people’s lives and help them achieve financial freedom. According to the Forex TradeHER “You won't just be enrolling in a course, but ultimately you're enrolling into a community. Here, I'm big on family and even bigger on helping people truly create results! One would not feel rushed, or left behind. We hold each other accountable this way.”

Conclusion

After experiencing the Foreign Exchange Market Trading Course combined with the one-on-one mentoring, people are bound to feel an exuberant amount of growth not only in their trading but their mindset. Trader, Mentor, and Trainer, Chelly, who has over 2 years of experience actively trading in the Foreign Exchange Market believes in helping people succeed in this skill and create a new source of income for themselves. The Forex TradeHER’s course has everything people need to know to actively trade in the Forex Market and ultimately unleash an additional stream of income. 

Check out The Foreign Exchange Market Trading Course HERE

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aecee0b2-5430-46e0-99e0-b1f5ffff5bf1


Media Details
Contact: Michelle Tumpkins
Company: The Forex TradeHER
Email: theforex.tradeher@gmail.com
Michelle Tumpkins

Trading the foreign exchange markets is just like riding a rollercoaster

You just read:

The Forex TradeHER Announces “Foreign Exchange Market Trading Course”

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.