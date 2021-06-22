Suspects and Vehicle Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 3500 Block of 11th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects and a vehicle in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, June 18, 2021, in the 3500 block of 11th Street, Northwest.

Approximately 12:35 am, the suspects approached the victims at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded property from the victims. The victims complied and the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspects and vehicle were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the video below.

https://youtu.be/4wW1aRHb6xo

Anyone who can identify these individuals or vehicle, or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.