Suspects and Vehicle Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 3500 Block of 11th Street, Northwest
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects and a vehicle in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, June 18, 2021, in the 3500 block of 11th Street, Northwest.
Approximately 12:35 am, the suspects approached the victims at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded property from the victims. The victims complied and the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.
The suspects and vehicle were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the video below.
Anyone who can identify these individuals or vehicle, or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.