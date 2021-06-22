Press Release - FAA Announces Approved Administrators for Recreational Drone Pilot Safety Test

WASHINGTON Sixteen organizations have been selected by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to initially administer the Recreational Unmanned Aircraft Systems Safety Test (TRUST). The test was developed to provide recreational drone flyers with aeronautical safety knowledge and an overview of the rules for operating drones in the National Airspace System.

These organizations are key to making this test widely available and easily accessible to recreational drone pilots, said FAA Administrator Steve Dickson. We need pilots of all aircraft, including those who operate recreational drones, to have the training and knowledge needed to operate safely in the nations airspace.

The test may be taken through any of the following approved organizations:

The Academy of Model Aeronautics (AMA)

The Boy Scouts of America

Chippewa Valley Technical College

Community College of Allegheny County-West Hills Center

CrossFlight Sky Solutions LLC

Drone Launch Academy LLC

Drone U

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (ERAU)

HSU Educational Foundation

Lake Area Technical College

Pilot Institute

Proctorio Incorporated

Tactical Aviation

UAV Coach

University of Arizona Global Campus

Volatus Aerospace Corp

Links to test administrators are available on the FAA website. The test is administered online at no cost through the approved test administrators.

After passing the test, recreational drone flyers will be issued a completion certificate which they are required to show if asked by FAA or law enforcement personnel. The completion certificate does not expire. Recreational drone flyers should take the test at their earliest convenience.

Congress required the development of the testing program in the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2018. The drone community provided input into the test development.