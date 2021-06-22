Press Release - FAA Announces Approved Administrators for Recreational Drone Pilot Safety Test
WASHINGTON Sixteen organizations have been selected by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to initially administer the Recreational Unmanned Aircraft Systems Safety Test (TRUST). The test was developed to provide recreational drone flyers with aeronautical safety knowledge and an overview of the rules for operating drones in the National Airspace System.
These organizations are key to making this test widely available and easily accessible to recreational drone pilots, said FAA Administrator Steve Dickson. We need pilots of all aircraft, including those who operate recreational drones, to have the training and knowledge needed to operate safely in the nations airspace.
The test may be taken through any of the following approved organizations:
- The Academy of Model Aeronautics (AMA)
- The Boy Scouts of America
- Chippewa Valley Technical College
- Community College of Allegheny County-West Hills Center
- CrossFlight Sky Solutions LLC
- Drone Launch Academy LLC
- Drone U
- Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (ERAU)
- HSU Educational Foundation
- Lake Area Technical College
- Pilot Institute
- Proctorio Incorporated
- Tactical Aviation
- UAV Coach
- University of Arizona Global Campus
- Volatus Aerospace Corp
Links to test administrators are available on the FAA website. The test is administered online at no cost through the approved test administrators.
After passing the test, recreational drone flyers will be issued a completion certificate which they are required to show if asked by FAA or law enforcement personnel. The completion certificate does not expire. Recreational drone flyers should take the test at their earliest convenience.
Congress required the development of the testing program in the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2018. The drone community provided input into the test development.