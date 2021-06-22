Travis Wood Receives Thanks from Timeshare Couple He Helped
Barbara and Steve Etheridge are two of 8,000 people Travis Wood has helped in 2020.NEW YORK , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Travis Wood, who operates his timeshare advisory program in the United States, helped Barbara and Steve Etheridge cancel their vacation ownership contract. For that, he received thanks from them for helping them “get out of our timeshare.”
The Etheridge Family’s Story of How Travis Wood Help Them
Barbara and Steve Etheridge had a timeshare for about 11 years that they never used. The only time they visited the property where they originally planned to take ownership of their travel spot was during the initial consultation. According to Barbara Etheridge, they signed up, and it was a “regrettable thing” that they did. Steve nods in agreement with Barbara while uttering his own thank you to Travis Wood, otherwise known as Timeshare Travis.
In 2020, more than 8,000 Americans received help from Travis Wood via Timeshare Travis. They received the information necessary to help them rescind their contracts, and the results were similar to that which the Etheridge’s experienced.
Issues Often Requiring Timeshare Advice
Many people have issues with unexpected, new fees upon signing a vacation ownership agreement. Otherwise, costs they knew they might have in the beginning have risen, and they’re not sure why. It’s often a challenge for purchasers to decipher when they’ve been deceived because they might not be sure if they just read the contract wrong.
Travis Wood provides an assessment upon registration to use his services to determine whether an individual or group can back out of a timeshare. For the ones who are ready to take the step to cancel a vacation share contract, they might not know where to start. Wood guides them in the process through his timeshare advisory company.
Outcomes of Timeshare Cancellation Attempts
Timeshare Travis announces that he has information about companies that have already canceled contracts like the ones new clients are attempting to rescind.
“That means your chances of success skyrocket,” says Woods, “almost as if the work’s already been done for you.”
Wood also says that “we’ve made it easier to get a direct line of personal proven exit solutions starting today.” He states that it starts with an “easy assessment” that takes “just 30 seconds.” Based on this evaluation, that’s how Timeshare Travis chooses exit strategy solutions recommended by providers. In some cases, affected parties receive thousands of dollars in refunds.
How Action is Determined
“Data not guesswork” is how Travis Wood explains the course of action taken when trying to back out of a vacation share agreement. Regarding this, he says that 56% of people do qualify to cancel a timeshare agreement they have.
When Travis Wood isn’t busy trying to help people out of their timeshares, he invests in companies he believes have potential and helps them succeed. He currently is the CEO of More Leads More Conversions and resides in New York.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
+1 786-551-9491
email us here