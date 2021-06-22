Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Maryland State Police Identify Suspected Drowning Victim Found In Wicomico County

Maryland State Police News Release

(SHARPTOWN, MD) – The body of a man reported to have drowned Sunday was located today in Wicomico County.

The victim, John Davis, 53, of Seaford, Delaware was located around 7:45 a.m. this morning by a Maryland Natural Resources Police helicopter that was patrolling the area of Cherry Beach Park in Sharptown, Maryland. His body was found in the Nanticoke River about a quarter mile from where he was last seen.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack responded shortly before 5 p.m. on Sunday to Cherry Beach Park for a report of a possible drowning. Upon their arrival, personnel of the Maryland Natural Resources Police and the Sharptown Volunteer Fire Department were conducting dive operations and searches via boat in an attempt to locate Davis.

According to a preliminary investigation, Davis was at the park for a family gathering when he decided to jump into Nanticoke River from a boat dock to go swimming. Nearby boaters saw Davis struggling to keep his head above water. However, by the time they reached Davis, he had sunk below the surface.

The search efforts continued until sunset on Sunday, resumed Monday and continued until Davis’ body was discovered. Delaware State Police divers also assisted Maryland State Police divers with the search efforts.

This case remains under investigation.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communication, msp.media@maryland.gov

