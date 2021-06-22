Sen. Lincoln Hough’s Innovation Legislation Signed Into Law

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Lincoln Hough, R-Springfield, is the author of Senate Bill 176, which was signed into law by the governor today (6/22). This measure relates to emerging technologies.

“It is important we continue to create an economic climate where technology and innovation will thrive,” Sen. Hough said. “This is something our schools can offer, from kindergarten all the way through technical, trade schools and every university. We can lead not only the nation, but the world.”

A recent report from the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry puts Missouri in the top-10 of states of those growing the fastest for technology jobs. The report cites the Show-Me State’s low cost of living and the “infusion of technology across every industry” as primary reasons for this high ranking. According to the report, Missouri is expected to see nearly 10 percent growth in its technological workforce, which would rank our state ninth in the country.

“We’ve all heard the phrase, ‘Work smarter, not harder,’ and this is what SB 176 can help us do,” Sen. Hough said. “This new law opens the door for emerging technologies that are in their infancy. With this extra boost, Missouri can now show others how to utilize these innovations and bring the future to us today. I would like to thank my Senate and House colleagues, and look forward to working with them on more innovation and technology matters.”

To learn more about Sen. Hough and his legislation, please visit senate.mo.gov/hough.