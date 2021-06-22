Rising R&B Singer-Songwriter "Rene Bonét" Talks Life as an Indie Artist

Rising Atlanta-Basted R&B Artist "Rene Bonét" Talks Life as an Indie Artist

Rising Atlanta R&B singer Rene Bonét talks about life and shares some of her thoughts and

personal struggles as an independent artist. Bonét who was recently featured on Revolt TV for

her latest visuals “Trendsetter” and “Shawdy” talks about how working hard and staying

consistent awarded her the recognition of her local newspaper in her hometown Leasburg

Virginia. During the interview Bonét born Rikita Rene Lincoln shares how difficult it was for her just to

get through high school, feeling too different and difficult to get along with.

Bonét said, “Once I graduated from high school I just left."

Living in a small town with nowhere to go was difficult for a creative mind. This situation

eventually led to the artist moving her focus and career to Atlanta GA. When she got here, she

struggled-Bonét. These difficulties force her to live in her car. Rene mentions living in her car for

months at a time, refusing to give up, and spending every penny on creating music.

In 2014 Rene Bonét is introduced to the late Grammy award-winning engineer and producer

Alvin Speights eventually took Bonét under his tutelage making Bonét a force to be

reckoned with. Every day she did something, there is not a day that goes by that she was not

creating-Rene Bonet.

Bonet shares her thoughts on the necessity of having a budget to finance your dreams. She

mentions how money is the second most important thing when you’re an artist- talent being

the first. She can be the best musician out there but if she didn’t have money to promote it

then no one will ever know her as a music artist. Bonet continues to share her thoughts

informing us that she will be releasing a new single every month for the remainder of 2021.

We look forward to seeing what else this artist has to offer to stay active with Rene Bonét check

out the links below to her latest visuals.

www.renebonet.com

Instagram: @renebonet

Tiktok: @renebonet

Youtube: www.youtube.com/channel