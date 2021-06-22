MarketDesk partners with Marex Spectron to distribute premier global Energy data
MarketDesk teams up with Marex Spectron to distribute its global energy dataNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MarketDesk, the revolutionary market data sales channel today announced a partnership with Marex Spectron making its premier content available on MarketDesk’s globally accessible cloud-based platform.
Through the enhanced MarketDesk platform, Marex Spectron’s energy data will be available to consumers via fully integrated web, mobile and RTD Excel applications.
Marex Spectron’s energy data offerings span the gambit of OTC and Exchange Cleared Contracts focusing on Fuel Oil, Natural Gas, Iron Ore, Coal, Crude, Light Ends, Environmental and Freight.
MarketDesk offers users tools to quickly validate, consume and parse end-of-day and real-time information downstream to their respective systems. The platform manages the trial process interfacing within the Marex Spectron licensing and commercial framework.
Additionally, MarketDesk lends its proprietary technology platform via a revolutionary support model previously unavailable to the global market data universe. Its exclusive group of content partners seek to leverage MarketDesk’s technology and streamline execution in reaching end user consumers.
“Brice Hamon, CEO at MarketDesk offered, “MarketDesk in tandem with Marex Spectron will deliver energy data to global customers where they can most effectively apply it in their native environments. This efficiently delivers energy data to the fingertips of global institutional clients and customers.”
John Robinson, Global Head of Sales at MarketDesk said, “Given the unique content Marex Spectron offers, we are keen to represent the full range of Marex Spectron’s data products. With Marex Spectron partnering with MarketDesk for sales and marketing in the US region, MarketDesk is pleased to represent its premiere content in North America.”
The energy markets support a diverse array of participants across multiple geographic regions. From clients trading on the desktop or working in the field, access to premium Marex Spectron information can be achieved via MarketDesk cloud-based technologies.
Unlike trading professionals tied to expensive market data terminals, MarketDesk revolutionizes the process so anyone anywhere can access the same real-time trading information with only an internet connection.
About Marex Spectron
Marex Spectron connects clients around the world across energy, metals, agricultural and financial markets encompassing global leadership Market Making, Commercial Hedging, Price Discovery with Data & Advisory. Marex Spectron operates out of 18 global office with over 1,000 employees in Europe, North America and Asia.
About MarketDesk
MarketDesk delivers innovative global market data solutions featuring a one of a kind modern platform for content owners to distribute their financial data and content to a global community that prizes ease of use and mobility with cutting edge technology. Through MarketDesk, content owners can distribute their data to clients, reach new ones and connect employees and applications over the internet and mobile networks, under their brand and control.
