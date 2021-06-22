Caretaker Medical's Wireless Patient Monitor selected to MedTech Innovator’s Top 50 Medical Device Startup Showcase
Wireless "Beat by Beat" Continuous Blood Pressure, Hemodynamics, and Vital Signs with a simple Finger Sensor and Cloud for ICU-quality Remote Patient MonitoringCHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, USA, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caretaker Medical, developer of the Caretaker™ Wireless Hemodynamic Patient Monitor has been selected for MedTech Innovator’s Top-50 Annual Showcase and Accelerator for 2021. Caretaker Medical was selected from a field of over 1100 companies across 50 countries as one of the Top 50 MedTech firms showing the most transformative device, diagnostic, and digital health technologies globally.
MedTech Innovator is the largest medical device accelerator in the world, with the mission of improving the lives of patients by accelerating the growth of companies that are transforming healthcare.
“We are beyond excited to participate in MedTech’s accelerator program in the coming months,” said Jeff Pompeo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Caretaker Medical. “To be selected as one of the most promising medical innovations of 2021 is a great honor and we look forward to leveraging the global resources of the MedTech Innovation ecosystem.”
The FDA-Cleared Caretaker™ wireless patient monitor sets a new standard in ICU-quality, Continuous Hemodynamic Monitoring in terms of accuracy, simplicity-of-use, and patient comfort. Using a low-pressure Finger Sensor and patented Pulse Decomposition Analysis technology, the Caretaker™ wireless platform non-invasively measures Beat-by-Beat Blood Pressure, Vitals, and Advanced Hemodynamic Parameters across the full continuum of care. Clinicians across the world are using Caretaker’s Secure Cloud Portal, Realtime App, and HL.7 data interface to provide safe, High-Acuity patient monitoring from anywhere in the world, while patients enjoy freedom of mobility, unrestricted by wires, hoses, and arm cuffs. Caretaker provides a non-invasive monitoring alternative to invasive A-Lines, and presents a continuous, uninterrupted view of a patient’s hemodynamic health to improve quality of care in virtually any setting.
Better Data. Better Decisions. Better Outcomes.
ABOUT CARETAKER MEDICAL
Caretaker Medical is a Charlottesville, Virginia based wireless medical device company focused on developing innovative, clinical-grade, wireless patient monitoring solutions that improve outcomes, increase clinician productivity, and maximize patient compliance and comfort. www.CaretakerMedical.net
Jeff Pompeo
Caretaker Medical
+1 434-409-1945
Jeff@CaretakerMedical.net