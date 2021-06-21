Chinook fishing on South Fork Salmon River opens Saturday, June 26

Chinook fishing on the South Fork of the Salmon River opens Saturday, June 26 and closes at the end of fishing hours on Sunday, June 27. If harvest objectives are not met on the opening weekend, it will then reopen four days per week, Friday through Monday, until the season is closed by the Director of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

Anglers note: An online brochure previously published on Fish and Game's website incorrectly listed the opening day of the season. That error has since been corrected, and the department apologizes for any confusion it may have caused.

The daily bag limit is four Chinook salmon, only one of which may be an adult. Season limit is 10 adult Chinook salmon statewide during 2021 salmon seasons occurring prior to August 8.

Idaho Fish and Game fisheries biologists post regular updates about the state's Chinook fisheries throughout the season, including videos and blog posts, which can be found at idfg.idaho.gov/fish/chinook.