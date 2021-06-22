Route 533 (Newville Road) to be Closed at Route 11 in Southampton Township, Cumberland County

Road closed for reconstruction work at intersection

Harrisburg, PA – PennDOT announced today that Route 533 (Newville Road) will be closed at Route 11 in Southampton Township, Cumberland County, so a contractor can perform a full-depth reconstruction of the intersection.

Route 533 will be closed at Route 11 from Monday, June 28, to Wednesday, August 18. A detour will be in place using Route 11 and Foltz Road (Route 4003). Route 11 also will be reduced to a single lane at the intersection. Two portable temporary traffic signals will be used to alternate northbound and southbound traffic through the work zone.

This work is part of a resurfacing project on Route 11 from Morris Street and the Franklin County line in Shippensburg Borough to Foltz Road/Kline Road in Southampton Township.

This project consists of resurfacing the existing roadway using Superpave wearing, and scratch courses, milling within Shippensburg Borough, full-depth reconstruction at the intersection with Route 11 and Route 533 (Newville Road) in Southampton Township, base replacement, minor drainage improvements; guide rail replacement, roadside development items, pavement marking, ADA ramp improvements, and other miscellaneous construction on Route 11 to Foltz Road/Kline Road in Shippensburg Borough, and Shippensburg and Southampton townships, Cumberland County, for an overall project length of 4.57 miles.

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

Cottle’s Asphalt Maintenance, Inc., of Everett, PA is the prime contractor in this $3,519,854 project. Work is expected to be completed by November 5, 2021.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018