NGS Based RNA Sequencing Market Worth US$ 6874 Million by 2031: Visiongain Research Inc.

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has published a new report on Global NGS Based RNA Sequencing Market Report Forecast 2021-2031. Forecasts by component (Sequencing Platforms, Sequencing Products, Kits and Reagents, Services), by technology (Ion Semiconductor Sequencing, Pyro-Sequencing, Synthesis Sequencing, Real Time Sequencing, Ligation Sequencing, Reversible Dye Termination Sequencing, Nano-Pore Sequencing), by end user (Hospital Laboratories, Clinical Research Organizations, Diagnostic Laboratories). PLUS Profiles of Leading Pharma Contract Manufacturing Companies and Regional and Leading National Market Analysis. PLUS COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios.

Global NGS Based RNA Sequencing market was valued at US$ 1999.6million in 2020 and is projected to reach at a market value of US$6874.2million by 2031.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/ngs-based-rna-sequencing-market-2021/#download_sampe_div

NGS based RNA Sequencing is a technique used to analyse the presence and sequences of RNA in a biological sample using next generation sequencing (NGS). The technology is a sensitive and accurate tool for measuring expressions across the transcript me and provides researchers with visibility into previously unrevealed variations taking place in disease states, against therapeutics, under varying environmental settings, and across wide ranging study designs. The market is expected to be driven by key factors such as rising cancer prevalence, government funding support in genetic research and technological advancements taking place in the biological research field. In addition, the market is predicted to gain huge traction in the developing countries.

COVID-19 Impact on Global NGS Based RNA Sequencing Market

NGS based RNA Sequencing technology is playing a critical role in fighting COVID-19 by identifying the corona virus causing COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) along with its mutations, transmission and research on genetics. COVID-19 has highlighted the need for genomic sequencing tools from initial detection of emerging virus to diagnostic. Major concern about novel SARS-CoV-2 corona virus variants (B.1.1.7 strain and B1.351 strain) spreading rapidly across world underscores the need for further sequencing technologies to identify mutations and control the spread of strain variants. These factors are promoting the development and investments in the NGS based RNA Sequencing industry by big pharma and technology players to support new diagnostic test methods.

Key Questions Answered by this Report:

• What is the NGS Based RNA Sequencing market status in 2020 and how it will evolve through 2031?

• What are the drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the NGS Based RNA Sequencing market?

• How will each NGS Based RNA Sequencing submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will each segment account for in 2031?

• How will individual leading national markets perform over the forecast period, and what are their drivers and restraints?

• What have been the major developments of the leading national markets for NGS Based RNA Sequencing market over recent years, leading to their current market status?

• How will the market shares of the regional and leading national markets evolve by 2031, and which geographical region will lead in 2031?

Get Detailed TOC @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/ngs-based-rna-sequencing-market-2021/#download_sampe_div

Market Drivers

Rising prevalence of cancer to boost the market.

The increasing research in the healthcare space through next generation sequencing, which has been used to create biomarkers and therapies in cancer disease, will drive the NGS dependent RNA Sequencing Market. The global cancer incidence is projected to increase to 27.5 million new cases and 16.3 million deaths by 2040. Therefore, the rising occurrence of cancer diseases will facilitate the adoption of genomic tools.

Increasing funding support from government.

Growing government funding support for the advancement of life-science projects would drive the NGS-based RNA Sequencing market in the future. Several programmes including National Cancer Institute (NCI) funding programme support the academic researchers, organizations and physicians in the study and analysis of genomic sequencing. These funding aims to advance scientific research by bridging data gaps in vast amounts of data generated by comprehensive molecular descriptions and investigations into the underlying aetiology of cancer growth.

Market Opportunities

Immense opportunities to flourish in developing nations.

COVID-19 has provided opportunities for emerging countries to conduct genomic research to benefit the global population through early detection. These economies plan to invest in genomic research to combat infectious diseases and non-communicable diseases that affect large populations to improve public health.

Advancements in the genomic sequencing field

Advanced technologies, such as advances in RNA structural techniques, large-scale sequencing, and modern computer simulations to analyse RNA structure with remarkable performance, are attempting to reveal a large number of RNA structures at new genomic scales.NGS-based RNA Sequencing has largely replaced the microarray technique because it tends to be more detailed and effective for low-level transcripts.

Need industry data? Please contact us today .

Competitive Landscape

Some of the top companies in the NGS Based RNA Sequencing Marketprofiled in the report include Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Takara Bio, Zymo Research, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, QIAGEN, PerkinElmer, Pacific Biosciences of California, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Macrogen, Hamilton, Genewiz, BGI, Agilent Technologies, Gatc Biotech. The report highlights various key data points such as company's overview, financial status, company positioning analysis, recent developments in the area of next generation sequencing and initiatives undertaken by the company to gain competitive edge in the market.



Recent Developments

In April 2021, Illumina, the global genomics leader in providing next-generation sequencing (NGS) solutions has announced partnership with a private clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, Kartos Therapeutic to create an NGS based TP53 companion diagnostic for For TP53-Haboring cancer indications. The TSO 500 from Illumina is primarily used for study, but it can detect 523 established and potential cancer biomarkers. TSO 500 will be used as a sample with peripheral whole blood in the latest diagnostic. Additionally, Illumina has signed agreements with other gene-based companies including Kura Oncology, Qiagen and Merck.

In Feb 2021, QIAGEN, the global leader in precision medicine has extended their partnership with a biotechnology firm, INOVIO pharmaceuticals through a master collaboration agreement to advance liquid biopsy-based diagnostic products based on next-generation sequencing technology . The collaboration aims to complement INOVIO's therapies in advanced cervical dysplasia.

Who should read this report?

• Senior Executives

• Business Development Managers

• Marketing Directors

• Consultants

• Chief Executive Officers

• Governments, agencies & organizations actively working or interested in the NGS Based RNA Sequencing market will also find significant value in our research.

To access the data contained in this document please email contactus@visiongain.com

However, research reproducibility and reagent quality concerns, the limited number of skilled professionals, and intense competition are some of the factors challenging the market growth.

Information found nowhere else

with our newly published report title, you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss out on key opportunities. See how our work could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions. Visiongain’s study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the Global RNA Sequencing Market and leading companies. You will find data, trends and predictions.

Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence .

Find more research reports on the Biotechnology Industry , please click on the following links:

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: sara.peerun@visiongain.com

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest growing and most innovative, independent, market intelligence around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports cover a 10-year forecast, are hundreds of pages long, with in depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets, which currently can influence one another, these markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defense, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customized and syndicated market research reports means that you can have a bespoke piece of market intelligence customized to your very own business needs.