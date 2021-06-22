Oncoheroes Biosciences And Children’s Cancer Research Fund Working Together For A World Without Childhood Cancer
Oncoheroes Biosciences announces the investment of Children’s Cancer Research Fund, a childhood cancer non-profit with a 40 year track record.BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Childhood cancer is still the first cause of death by disease among children in the U.S. Despite this, there are only five drugs specifically designed and approved for pediatric cancer to treat 12 types and multiple subtypes of childhood cancer. Due to insufficient specific therapies for children with cancer, pediatric oncologists are forced to adjust adult cancer treatments for them.
In 40 years Children’s Cancer Research Fund (CCRF) has contributed $213 million to research, education and awareness, and quality-of-life programs for childhood cancer families. Oncoheroes Biosciences is thrilled to announce an investment from CCRF.
“We are excited to support the vital work Oncoheroes is doing to accelerate new therapy options for children and adolescents with cancer,” stated Daniel Gumnit, CEO of the Children’s Cancer Research Fund. “It’s part of our organization’s commitment to making a real and meaningful impact for families who are battling cancer.”
Children’s Cancer Research Fund has worked closely with doctors and scientists to fund innovative research that has led to better treatments for kids battling cancer. CCRF’s mission is to remove the roadblocks that stand in the way of research breakthroughs, and they have a track record of success—from new drug trials for children with brain tumors and osteosarcoma to improvements in blood and marrow transplantation. CCRF’s success lies in their core values of innovation, impact and connection. CCRF develops strong relationships with the country’s top researchers and stay attuned to the ever-changing landscape of medical research.
“We are honored that a childhood cancer foundation with four decades of history has decided to join Oncoheroes. Thank you, Children’s Cancer Research Fund, for your trust. When we launched Oncoheroes, we wanted to involve the non-profit sector to help us bridge the valley of death in childhood cancer drug development. We are excited to see that this is happening and that together, we will accelerate the approval of new drugs for children and adolescents with cancer,” explained Ricardo Garcia, co-founder, and CEO of Oncoheroes Biosciences.
