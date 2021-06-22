» News » 2021 » Rock Bridge State Park and Jewell Cemetery State ...

Rock Bridge State Park and Jewell Cemetery State Historic Site host public information meeting July 6

Representatives from Missouri State Parks invite the public to attend an informational meeting at Rock Bridge Memorial State Park on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at the Gilbert Shelter House located in the upper picnic area.

The public is invited to share comments and ask questions about Rock Bridge Memorial State Park and Jewell Cemetery State Historic Site and the operations at both facilities. Representatives from the park and site will be present to provide information and to answer questions.

Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks. These informational meetings, which are being held in all state parks and historic sites, help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings give staff the opportunity to let people know the current status and future plans for the park or historic site, and they offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities. For a list of scheduled informational meetings, visit mostateparks.com/page/66611/informational-meetings.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others.

Rock Bridge Memorial State Park is located at 5901 S. Highway 163, Columbia. For more information about the meeting or other events at the park, call 573-449-7402.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

###