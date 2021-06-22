SOUTH CAROLINA’S 2021 TAX FREE WEEKEND KICKS OFF ON FRIDAY, AUGUST 6

Page Content

You can purchase computers, clothes, school supplies, and a variety of other items free of Sales Tax during South Carolina's annual 72-hour Sales Tax Holiday. The 2021 Tax Free Weekend takes place Friday, August 6, through Sunday, August 8, 2021.

The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) reminds shoppers that eligible items can be purchased online and in-store without paying the state's 6% Sales Tax and any applicable local taxes during South Carolina's Tax Free Weekend.

"Tax Free Weekend is a great way for South Carolina shoppers to save money, and it's also a great way to demonstrate our support of South Carolina businesses who have struggled this past year," said SCDOR Director Hartley Powell.

Tax-free items include computers, printers, school supplies, clothing and accessories, footwear, and certain bed and bath items. These tax-free items can be new or used and are eligible regardless of price. Cloth masks are tax-free during the Sales Tax Holiday since they are considered clothing accessories.

Items that are not tax-free during the Sales Tax Holiday include digital cameras, smartphones, jewelry, cosmetics, eyewear, wallets, watches, furniture, rental clothing or footwear, and items for use in a trade or business.

Last year, South Carolina shoppers bought more than $18.1 million in tax-free items during the Sales Tax Holiday.

Tips for Sales Tax Holiday shopping:

Online purchases of eligible items are tax-free too. Find cybersecurity tips at dor.sc.gov/securitycenter.

Check with your local retailer for online shopping, delivery, or curbside pick-up options.

Get the details and start planning your Tax Free Weekend by visiting dor.sc.gov/taxfreeweekend for shopping lists and FAQs.

Information for Retailers

All retailers who sell eligible items participate in the Sales Tax Holiday and may not collect Sales Tax from their customers on eligible purchases.

A retailer toolkit with social media graphics, posts, and FAQs is available at dor.sc.gov/retailer-toolkit.

Sales of eligible tax-free items during the Sales Tax Holiday should be reported and taken as a deduction on a retailer's August Sales Tax return. Retailers can file and pay Sales Tax and manage all of their South Carolina tax accounts online using our free tax portal, MyDORWAY.

Review Revenue Ruling #19-4 for FAQs and Information Letter #21-17 for a list of exempt and non-exempt items.

Share the savings! Post your Tax Free Weekend deals, savings, and photos using #SCtaxfree. RSVP to the event on Facebook and follow the SCDOR on Facebook and Twitter for Tax Free Weekend updates, resources, and reminders.