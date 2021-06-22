CMTA Welcomes Software CEO Pete Foley to Board of Directors

Pete Foley Joins CMTA Board

GLENOLDEN, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glenolden, PA, June 22, 2021—The Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association (CMTA), the national patient advocacy organization leading CMT research, today announced the appointment of Pete Foley to its Board of Directors.

Originally from Pittsburgh, Pete attended Yale University, where he played on the basketball team before graduating with a BA in economics and political science in 1984. He currently lives in San Francisco with his wife Adrienne and their two children. Pete spent the last 35 years as an entrepreneur in the technology industry: He founded his first company in 1987 and is currently CEO of ModelOp, a venture capital-backed enterprise software company.

CMT is a degenerative neuromuscular disease that kills the long, or peripheral, nerves to the hands and feet. As the nerves die, the muscles around them follow suit. All of the CMTA’s research efforts are consolidated under the banner of STAR—which brings together the world’s largest network of biotech research partners, research scientists, clinicians and patients—and funds more CMT grants than any other philanthropic organization to increase the likelihood of finding a cure. Since 2008, the CMTA has invested more than $17 million in STAR, with plans to invest another $10 million in the next few years.

Foley, who has CMT, said he is “excited to join such a talented team focused on addressing the challenges of finding treatments and a cure for CMT. They have made a lot of progress, especially within the last few years and I hope to help add to the momentum of the board and team.”

CMTA Board Chair Gilles Bouchard said, “It is with great pleasure that the CMTA Board of Directors welcomes Pete. He is a very successful entrepreneur with a proven capacity to deliver results and has expressed a contagious passion for applying his energy and talent for the benefit of all those affected with CMT.”

The CMTA Board of Directors is a dedicated cadre of business owners, executives, doctors and lawyers charged with overseeing the organization's operations and strategy. Each is personally affected by CMT. Because they are all invested in the mission, they are singularly committed to the organization and give generously of their time and talents.