The Recorder Names Expert Institute as #1 Expert Witness Provider
Expert Institute has been named Top Expert Witness Provider and Expert Witness Referral by an audience of legal professionals.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Recorder announced today that Expert Institute—the market leader for expert legal services—has topped two of its Best Of 2021 categories: Overall Expert Witness Provider and Expert Witness Referral Service.
Since 2010, Expert Institute has been transforming how attorneys connect with expert witnesses. Its signature offering, Expert Search, utilizes data-driven analysis and high-touch consultation to source the ideal professional for every case. In addition to this award-winning service, Expert Institute also provides custom case research, on-demand medical consultation, and mass tort solutions across practice areas.
Beyond its industry-leading legal services, Expert Institute has stepped firmly into the SaaS space with its expert management platform, Expert iQ. This proprietary software platform allows attorney clients to instantly request services, review expert candidates, share documents securely, and schedule phone consultations.
The platform’s latest releases further establish Expert iQ as legal professionals’ all-in-one expert witness resource. Attorneys may now send payments via Expert iQ through an integration with Stripe. The team is also proud to introduce the most comprehensive expert profile monitoring service on the market. Attorneys can receive real-time updates on over 250 relevant data points for the duration of their case.
“We’re thrilled to win these two distinctions from The Recorder’s readers. Our first venture began in finding a better way to source experts and we’re thankful that California’s legal community continues to rely on us,” said Michael Talve, CEO and Managing Director. “I’m also reminded of how far the company has come from our early days as solely an expert witness provider. We’ve grown tenfold and I’m proud to work alongside so many team members building the future of legal technology and services.”
The Recorder, a publication hosted by Law.com and owned by media company, ALM, is California’s top source for legal, business, and technology news. Its Best Of reader survey strives to “help lawyers identify the finest legal products and service providers and to showcase their top picks.” The ballot is distributed to lawyers and firm administrators and the results are compiled into an annual edition.
“It’s an honor to receive these votes of confidence from our California clients. Our top priority remains in connecting legal professionals with the right expert insights at every step in the case lifecycle,” said Michael Morgenstern, Senior Vice President of Marketing. “It’s gratifying to see that firms recognize we’re so much more than an expert referral service. We’re researchers, doctors, technologists, and client advocates working to provide the very best service to the legal community."
About Expert Institute: Since 2010, Expert Institute has partnered with over 4,000 firms nationwide, connecting attorneys with top industry experts, providing medical case guidance from in-house physicians, and delivering case-winning insights from its team of multidisciplinary researchers. Last year, the company introduced its first software solution, Expert iQ, an expert witness management platform.
