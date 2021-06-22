Fighting Covid-19: An Israeli Company Launches the First Crowd-Funding Campaign in Republic

The first Israeli company to crowdfund through Republic: Vootto, an Israeli company that introduced an air purifier that eliminates the Covid-19 virus

TEL AVIV - YAFO, ISRAEL, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vootto, an Israeli company that introduced an air purifier that eliminates the Covid-19 virus, has announced it’s going live with crowdfunding for equity campaign in America on Sunday, June 20th. Vootto will be the first Israeli company to crowdfund through Republic, a highly trusted open-public investment platform that grants opportunities to secure shares.

Vootto, which is valued at 8M$ and had previously raised over 1.4M$, announced this crowdfunding campaign to increase its manufacturing capabilities and distribution channels, following a surge in demand from customers. Votto’s technology was developed and tested in Bar Ilan University in Israel. Vootto tested its air filter unit on a live version of the Covid-19 virus in an internationally recognized laboratory adhering to the ISO standard, and it is one of the only solutions that can eliminate Covid-19 with 99.15% efficiency.

Ron Eyal, Vootto’s CEO, said: “In the midst of the race for vaccination, we have to remember that there are other effective shields against the virus. Necessity is the mother of invention, and a global crisis is the mother of technological solutions. Vootto’s solution eliminates the Covid-19 virus by utilizing an innovative coating of nano-copper-oxide, providing an active antimicrobial sanitization that eliminates germs. Our packet-sized air purifier for cars will save people’s lives. We must remember that the vaccine isn’t 100% effective, there are different mutations to the virus, and parts of the population who would not receive the vaccine, including young children, will remain at risk.”

Vootto is expected to launch its first product in September 2021 and has order commitments from large mobility and ride-sharing services in different countries, including Israel, the United States, China, Russia, Turkey, Israel and Ukraine.

Omer Bar-Lev, Israel’s Minter of Public Security and Vootto’s Board Member, said: “What caught my attention, was Vootto’s huge potential to fight Coronavirus. Considering Vootto’s capabilities and the achievements it has reached so far, I am certain that this product will be a huge success in the near future”.

About Vootto®

Vootto was established as an air purifier technology company in November 2017 by Ron Eyal, CEO. Located in Tel Aviv and with a team of six engineers and product designers, the company had created its solution while testing every component on the ground to ensure optimal results. Vootto uses an innovative air routing system and a unique set of blades that provide the fastest rate of filtration. Vootto’s Active Shield filter unit eliminates bacteria and viruses without releasing harmful byproducts, such as ozone or negative ions.