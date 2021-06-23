Business Reporter: Banks Realize Reciprocal Benefits After Improving Customer and Employee Experiences
Intelligent automation expedites resolution times and reduces mundane work for financial institutionsLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the back offices of banks and other financial institutions, numerous manual tasks have become essential — activities like data collection, document handling and clearing false positives. In a recent article published on Business Reporter, executives at software vendor WorkFusion explain how implementing Intelligent Automation for this mundane work can enhance a team’s employee experience and increase customer satisfaction at the same time.
Andy Bethurum, Head of Banking, Kirill Meleshevich, Head of AML, and Kyle Hoback, Director of Intelligent Automation, all of WorkFusion, reveal how enhancing digital interfaces that merely submit tasks for manual completion — what they dub a digital façade — can set customers up for disappointment. They argue that digital interfaces must be integrated with back-office systems through automation and AI to enhance throughput, accuracy, and compliance standards.
They also present that, in parallel, freeing back-office analysts from these rote, routine tasks allows them more time to meet higher-value responsibilities, which improves employee retention and cuts response times considerably.
For example, Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures often involve comparing customer-declared data such as articles of incorporation, annual reports, and business licenses. Done manually, this task may take days; implementing an AI-powered automated approach can onboard customers closer to real time.
To learn more about how automation can empower your employees and improve your customers' experiences, click here.
•• About Business Reporter ••
Business Reporter is an award-winning supplement published in the Sunday and Daily Telegraph, City AM and online, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting businesses to a global audience. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.
www.business-reporter.co.uk
•• About WorkFusion ••
WorkFusion is accelerating the world’s transition to more meaningful work. Intelligent Automation solutions are powered by pre-built bots, proprietary artificial intelligence technology and advanced analytics, and specialize in the needs of banking, insurance and healthcare companies. WorkFusion automates operations with ease and speed, reducing costs and unlocking growth.
Learn more at www.workfusion.com
