Frequent Cases of Cyber Attacks Expected to Raise the Growth Graph of the Global Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Protection Market in Upcoming Years, 2020-2027 – Business Report [245 pages] by Research Dive

Global advanced persistent threat protection market is anticipated to witness a significant growth during the forecast period, 2020-2027. Cloud and professional services sub-segments are expected to be the most profitable. BFSI and next-generation firewall software sub-segments are expected to be the highly lucrative. North America is expected to lead the market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Research Dive, the global advanced persistent threat (APT) protection market is projected to register a revenue of $20,290.7 million at a CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period (2020-2027), increasing from $4,346.1 million in 2019. The inclusive report provides a brief overview of the current scenario of the market including significant aspects of the market such as growth factors, challenges, restraints, and various opportunities. The report also provides all the market figures making it easier and helpful for the new participants to understand the market.

Download FREE Sample Report of the Global Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market: https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/8335

Dynamics of the Market

Drivers: Cyber-attacks are being widely persistent in recent times posing threat to the major industries worldwide including healthcare, IT sector, retail, banking, and insurance. This is the main reason behind the growth of advanced persistent threat protection market.

Check out How COVID-19 impacts the Global Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market: https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/8335

APT or advanced persistent threat protection platforms strengthen the cloud environment within any large to small organizations, thus preventing such attacks and safeguarding the confidential data. This is the reason behind the increasing demand of APT platforms across industries.

Restraint: The implementation of advanced persistent threat (APT) protection platform requires a huge amount of investment, which is expected to decrease the growth of the market to some extent during the analysis period.

Access Varied Market Reports Bearing Extensive Analysis of the Market Situation, Updated With The Impact of COVID-19: https://www.researchdive.com/covid-19-insights

Opportunity: Cyber-attacks are not going to cease any time sooner, hence advanced level of security will be required for industries. This will increase the demand of APT platforms in future, creating many opportunities for the investors in coming years.

Key Segments of the Market

The report has divided the market into different segments based on deployment type, services, solutions, vertical, and regional analysis.

• Deployment Type: Cloud Sub-Segment Expected to be the Most Profitable

The cloud sub-segment is expected to increase from $1,957.6 million in 2019 and achieve the highest revenue of $12,184.5 million by the end of 2027. The cloud-based APT protection has many benefits such as cost-effectiveness, swift disaster recovery, guaranteed safety of the company database, and extensive availability. These benefits are greatly contributing to the growth of the market segment.

• Services: Professional Sub-Segment Predicted to be the Most Lucrative

The professional services sub-segment accounted for $1,619.5 million in 2019 and is further expected to register the maximum revenue of $9,387.7 million during the forecast period. Most of the professional businesses are vulnerable to cyber–attacks now a days because of massive database. This is the main factor enhancing the growth of the market segment.

Check out all Information and communication technology & media Industry Reports: https://www.researchdive.com/information-and-communication-technology-and-media

• Solution: Next-Generation Firewall Software Sub-Segment Expected to be the Most Beneficial

The next-generation firewall software sub-segment is expected to earn the highest market share of $3,938.2 million during the forecast period. Internet-of-Things (IoT) has become the most trending technology in recent years with the innovation of 5G infrastructure. The demand of APT platforms has been increased to keep the network infrastructure safe from the cyber criminals. This factor is going to propel the growth of the market segment during the forecast period.

• Vertical: BFSI Sub-Segment Expected to Earn the Highest Market Share

The BFSI sub-segment is anticipated to garner a significant revenue of $2,624.3 million during the forecast period. This is because of the rising cyber threats in the BFSI sector which have intensified the demand of APT platform like never before.

• Region: North America Expected to Lead the Market

North America regional market is expected to generate a revenue of $6,641.1 million by the end of 2027. The North American countries, such as the U.S. and Canada, are the hub of million dollar businesses increasing the necessity of APT platforms, which is expected to fuel the growth of the market.

Key Market Players and Strategies

1. Cisco Systems, Inc.

2. AO Kaspersky Lab.

3. ESET, spol. s r.o.

4. Sophos Ltd.

5. Forcepoint

6. VMware, Inc

7. Microsoft

8. Palo Alto Networks.

9. McAfee, LLC

10. F-Secure

These players are working on developing strategies such as product development, merger and acquisition, partnerships, and collaborations to sustain the market growth.

For instance, in January 2021, Francisco Partners, a leading global investment firm specialized in partnering with technology and technology-enabled businesses, announced about its acquisition of Forcepoint, a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions that safeguards the critical data and networks of millions of customers worldwide.

Impact of Covid-19 on the Market

The Covid-19 pandemic has impacted the global advanced persistent threat (APT) protection market in a positive way.

The national and international businesses have gone through tough times during this catastrophic time. Businesses have been shifted to ‘remote-working’ and ‘work from home’ to ensure safety of the employees. These companies have fallen prey to cyber-attacks amid the pandemic, which has increased the demand of APT platforms. Apart from this, the market players are focusing on R&D to sustain the growth of the market during the pandemic.

The report also summarizes many important aspects including financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and latest strategic developments. Click Here to Get Absolute Top Companies Development Strategies Summary Report.

TRENDING REPORTS WITH COVID-19 IMPACT ANALYSIS

Low Code Development Platform Market: https://www.researchdive.com/243/low-code-development-platform-market

Customer Analytics Market: https://www.researchdive.com/covid-19-insights/194/customer-analytics-market

Content Marketing Industry: https://www.researchdive.com/covid-19-insights/247/global-content-market

3D Imaging Market: https://www.researchdive.com/256/3d-imaging-market

Managed Security Services Market: https://www.researchdive.com/226/managed-security-services-market

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal Research Dive 30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005 (P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India) Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454 E-mail: support@researchdive.com Website: https://www.researchdive.com Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521