Leading Blockchain Organizations Support New Wave of Talent in Next Top Blockchain Startup Competition

The competition will give new development teams access to funding, industry relationships, and educational resources

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, ON, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Next Top Blockchain Startup is the inaugural startup competition powered by GDA Capital in partnership with leading blockchain organizations. The two month program has the goal of accelerating the next wave of blockchain startups from around the world by connecting emerging entrepreneurs with the access to capital, relationships to industry experts, and a systematic program to learn how to build a company. It will run throughout Summer 2021 with the deadline for submissions on August 8th.



The competition will give new development teams access to funding, industry relationships, and educational resources

The competition gives entrepreneurs a chance to win over $125,000 USD in prizes and hosts multiple developer workshops and start-up focused webinars to help the teams prepare for a future full of opportunities. It has joined forces with leading protocols, organizations, investors, and capital groups as well as key industry mentors, academic institutions, and developer communities.

“This event is an opportunity to facilitate further growth within the crypto community by pairing ideas with capital and industry experts. I am honored that GDA Capital is taking the helm in ushering in this next wave of startups. I believe there is great potential in accelerating the next generation of blockchain entrepreneurs.” – Michael Gord, Co-founder and CEO, GDA Capital.

In addition to the crypto prize bounties, participating organizations are providing valuable side prizes for the winning teams, including a limited listing or IEO opportunity with BitMart and a requirements and token advisory meeting with Future Tech. Winning teams can also receive entrance into a GDA Ventures incubator program, Terraform capital, expedited applications for the Substrate Builders program, and virtual meetings with company executives to help with further development.

Educational organizations including the Blockchain Education Network, who will be hosting the community webinars, the Blockchain Council, who is providing discounted accreditation for all participants, and the Kerala Blockchain Academy are also part of the initiative to encourage their audiences to participate. Additionally, the competition welcomes a panel of judges from GDA Capital, TDeFi, dlab and SOSV, Advanced Blockchain AG, Ether Capital, Artist Digital Ventures, and Alpha Sigma Capital, with more to be announced in the coming weeks.

“I am happy to participate in this exciting event on behalf of the Blockchain Education Network and help bring further awareness to up-and-coming projects. The community can join the event through the webinars we will be hosting. The mission of BEN is to spur blockchain adoption by empowering individuals to bring the disruptive technology to their communities and businesses, and the Next Top Blockchain Startup aligns perfectly with this goal.” – Antonio Gomes, Director of Global Operations, Blockchain Education Network.

Industry leaders are hosting developer tracks with specific prizes for teams such as:





Bitmart, GDA Ventures & Future Tech leading the Open Innovation grand prize

Web3 Foundation leading a Polkadot parachain track

Terraform Labs leading a DeFi track

NEAR Protocol leading a NFT track

Chainlink leading an oracle track

Polygon leading a scalability track

DigitalBits leading a consumer digital asset track

Tezos leading a tokens and beyond track

Bybit leading a social impact track

Animoca Brands leading a blockchain gaming track

Decentraland leading a metaverse build track

AXIA leading a currency track

Netbox Global leading a browser extension track





There will also be a separate pitch day to access additional capital and acceptance into an accelerator program. After the winners are announced, 6-10 teams will be selected to attend a virtual pitch day hosted by the TDeFi Crypto Accelerator. The pitch day is an opportunity to receive up to $100,000 in grants, and entrance into a hands-on accelerator program that provides corporate structuring, token advisory, listing, and fundraising mentorship.

About GDA Capital

GDA Capital is the capital markets arm of the GDA Group, one of the most established blockchain firms in North America. It provides vertically integrated financial technology services to institutional investors and disruptive technology companies. For more information visit www.gda.capital.

Media Contact:

Robert Penington

Robert@thronepr.com



