Willow Launches Social Health Score™ - The Social Media Metric that Replaces Likes and makes Engagement Pods Obsolete

The game-changing Social Media Metric helps to revitalize organic social media, telling you if you post regularly enough and if you bring sufficient variation.

GENT, BELGIUM, June 22, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Willow , the popular social media content and planning platform, announces the launch of its Social Health Score™. Thanks to the Social Health Score™, every user of the platform can find out at any time whether they are creating sufficient visibility on social media. The Willow platform does this by giving a score on the regularity with which you post. But the Social Health Score™ goes even further, as consistent posting isn't enough to keep your followers happy. You should also vary enough to avoid creating a boring, one-sided social media feed. That is why the Social Health Score™ also reports on the content mix: the degree to which you vary in the type of content you bring - think of blogs, vacancies, promotion of products or services, putting employees in the spotlight, or simply posting a quote.Introducing The Social Health Score™The Social Health Score™ is easy to interpret and ensures that you pick up when you drop a stitch, and continue when you are doing the right thing. It is the first metric that gives thumbs up to the person posting from the posts week after week, rather than the content being posted.Willow launched the metric earlier in March, building on the platform that is widely known as the most user-friendly marketing automation software on the market. Which is fully in line with Willow's goals: making social media marketing accessible. Ensuring that you as a company or solopreneur can score on social media, without having to spend hours a day, thousands of dollars per month through an agency, or have someone on board with a PhD in Marketing.“Knowing what, when and how to post on social media is not as easy as it seems for everyone." Says Willow COO, Steven van Kerkhoven. “We help our customers build a healthy and professional social media presence, without spending too much time or money. Many small companies and solopreneurs want to be able to schedule content independently, but often need a little push. Something or someone to tell them if they are doing well. And what is the correct way to post something. Our simple automation platform enables them to do so and the Social Health Metric reports directly whether they are doing well. Is that not enough for you? Then you can also work with one of our coaches. Together you view the content calendar and the strategy every month.”How the Social Health Score can boost success on social media"At Willow, we believe that your success on social media depends on a number of factors. As such, Willow's Social Health Score™ tells you how well you are doing based on three critical factors."According to Willow, these factors include:1. Consistency: Posting regularly and staying on-message week-in and week-out;2. Content Mix: Posting a balanced variety of content types so the audience stays interested;3. Involving employees: Ensuring employees engage with and share content and post regularly on their own socials.The Social Health Score™ allows users to use Willow's automation software more and more independently. Willow has an intelligence that reports to you. Still, the team of social media coaches is highly valued. “Most of our current clients really appreciate their monthly check-ins with our coaches,” says CEO Ludwig Dumont. "Our experts help them create the right structure for their social media, improve their content mix and advise how to engage employees for greater social engagement."Willow’s social media expert“Willow once started with the 'tool + coaching' formula. You took out a subscription to the software and a coach was added automatically. With the growth of Willow, both in Europe and America, so did the need for a tool-only version of Willow's offering, "said Ilse Velema, Head of Growth." Not everyone needs a coach. When I started at Willow, I discovered the difference in technical skills between countries and noticed that most coaching sessions were booked by companies in European countries, rather than US companies. It seems that personal brands and smaller companies in the US have greater in-house social media expertise and only need a simple tool to efficiently create and plan social content. With the addition of the Social Health Score™, we help them understand the health of their channels, without going through an external expert. "With this 'new way of working', Willow's experts will be available for coaching upon request. In this way they help social media starters in monthly sessions to learn everything about social media. The sessions are filled with useful advice and tips, support for social media strategies and access to training documentation, all in function of achieving an objective.“We are very proud of our team that has worked closely to create a tool inspired by our customers and built to provide autonomy on the Willow platform,” said Velema. "The feedback so far has been very positive, and we would like more people to try the tool to really understand their social health."Currently, Willow is offering its brand-new platform free for 14 days. After these 14 days, users can decide to move forward with a "Personal Brand" or "Small Business" package for €79 per month and €119 per month respectively.For more information about Willow, please visit www.willow.co About WillowWillow is a social media content, planning and scheduling tool designed to help professional service providers and entrepreneurs with social media post inspiration, plan ahead and establish themselves as a thought leader. The company combines technology and personal coaching to help clients take their social media to the next level.