Performance Consulting Associates, Inc. to Present Three Sessions at 29th Annual SMRP Conference

DULUTH, Ga., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Performance Consulting Associates, Inc. (PCA), a leading provider of maintenance, reliability, storeroom and asset management solutions, today announced three of its manufacturing experts were selected to lead sessions at the 29th Annual SMRP Conference. Slated for October 25-28, 2021, in St. Louis, MO, it is the year’s signature event for maintenance, reliability and physical asset management professionals.

Maintenance Work Management in the Digital Age; What Is the Future M&R Worker to Do? PCA COO Robert DiStefano, CMRP, will explore how digital transformation (DT), artificial intelligence, the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Industry 4.0 and other modern approaches will support facility excellence without negating the value of maintenance and reliability workers in achieving facility goals. Presentation: October 27, 9:45 AM in Room 240/241.



A Case History of a Successful Reliability Journey . PCA Senior Maintenance and Reliability Consultant Bruce Hawkins, CMRP, CAMA, will detail a sweeping, multi-year project to ingrain reliability at four large manufacturing facilities and deliver significant business value. Presentation: October 26, 1:15 PM in Room 104/105.



Don't Trip Over Your Spare Parts on the Way to Digital Transformation. PCA Senior Associate HP "Red" Slater, CMRP, LMR, will discuss how DT and the IIoT can digitally enhance proactive MRO storeroom performance, streamlining operations and boosting facility excellence. Presentation: October 27, 1:15 PM in Room 240/ 241.



“PCA is honored to have the broadest lineup of speakers and topics we have ever had at this event,” said PCA President and CEO Dick DeFazio. “This underscores the breadth and depth of talent and experience within the PCA team. We are truly stronger than ever.”

For more information or to request a complimentary discussion with a PCA expert, please call 770-717-2737 or email info@pcaconsulting.com with SMRP 2021 in the subject line.

About Performance Consulting Associates, Inc.

Since 1976, Performance Consulting Associates, Inc. (PCA) has been providing maintenance and reliability “best practice” support to global manufacturing corporations across all industries. Based in Duluth, Georgia, PCA has more than four decades of expertise serving clients from the plant floor to the C-suite by delivering engineering and consulting services for Asset Reliability, MRO Stores and Maintenance Management. For more on PCA’s solutions and services, please visit www.pcaconsulting.com.

